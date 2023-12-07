Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Explained: Why Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is key to NISAR's success

    The NISAR mission, a joint venture, focuses on Earth observation through an advanced satellite equipped with dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar technology. Dr. Krishnamurthy's role in the project involves leading the verification and validation evidence management process. Girish Linganna reports

    Explained Why Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is crucial to NISAR's success
    Author
    Girish Linganna
    First Published Dec 7, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy, the first Indian citizen to operate a rover on Mars, is a distinguished scientist and systems engineer at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL). Her remarkable journey began with a dream to work at NASA, bringing her to the United States at the age of 13. Now holding a PhD in Space Systems Engineering from MIT, Dr Krishnamurthy has made significant contributions to space telescope missions. Currently, she plays a pivotal role in the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) project, leading the verification and validation evidence management process.

    NISAR Mission: Revolutionizing Earth Observation

    The NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar (NISAR) mission is a joint venture that aims to develop and launch an Earth observation satellite equipped with dual-frequency synthetic aperture radar technology. This groundbreaking satellite will enable remote sensing and provide insights into complex natural processes on Earth. 

    Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy is a crucial member of NISAR Project team, the NISAR project will focus on mapping the planet's land and ice masses, detecting ecosystem disturbances, monitoring ice-sheet collapses, and studying natural hazards such as earthquakes and tsunamis. 

    With an expected launch date in 2024, the mission will contribute invaluable data to enhance our understanding of climate change, resource management, and hazard mitigation.

    Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy: Inspiring the Next Generation

    Dr Akshata Krishnamurthy's pioneering work as the first Indian citizen to operate a Mars rover and her remarkable contributions to the NISAR mission make her an inspiration for aspiring space enthusiasts, especially women and girls. From her early beginnings as a dreamer to obtaining a PhD in Space Systems Engineering from MIT, Dr Krishnamurthy exemplifies the limitless potential within the field of space exploration. 

    Through her diligent efforts in project verification and validation evidence management for NISAR, she continues to push boundaries and further our understanding of the universe. Her journey serves as a testament to the fact that with determination and dedication, one can achieve their dreams in the realm of space science and engineering.

    Last Updated Dec 7, 2023, 12:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais rkn

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes anr

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges women to say 'No' to dowry after death of doctor anr

    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan urges women to say 'NO' to dowry after death of doctor

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception rkn

    Kerala: Court orders compensation to guest over food poisoning at wedding reception

    Recent Stories

    Dance to Burpees 7 best cardio exercises to do at home gcw eai

    Dance to Burpees: 7 best cardio exercises to do at home

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais rkn

    Kerala doctor death case: Police records arrest of Shahna's friends Dr Ruwais

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Rs 50 crore and counting: I-T dept big raid on alcohol distillery in Odisha

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes anr

    Sabarimala temple assistant priest's helper collapses and dies; shrine opening delayed by 20 minutes

    Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details SHG

    Did Randeep Hooda, Lin Laishram's wedding invitation include a real horseshoe? Know details

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon
    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    MP Election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan credits PM Modi, double engine government for 'fantastic victory'

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': From 'silent' to 'front-foot lover', Arjun Deswal shares the evolution of his character

    Video Icon
    WATCH PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse AJR

    WATCH: PM Modi's heartfelt call to 41 rescued workers from Uttarakhand tunnel collapse

    Video Icon