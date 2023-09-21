Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE! When NASA wanted to keep an equipment designed and developed by ISRO

    ISRO's cost-effective success secrets: Chairman S Somanath reveals the agency's in-house approach and innovation during an exclusive interview with Asianet News Network. He also shares anecdotes, including one about NASA showing interest in their equipment

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on low cost launches and on NASA wanting to keep instrument
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 21, 2023, 8:23 PM IST

    Building everything in-house... That's the tried and tested strategy that has allowed the Indian Space Research Organisation to deliver successful missions and satellite launches at a cost that is much lower when compared to its peers across the world, the space agency's chairman, S Somanath told Asianet News Network during a special episode of 'Dialogues'.

    "The principle of keeping the cost low is coming out of the approaches we are taking. The first thing is models. To get into a model of something, you have to invest in prototyping, which happens on multiple levels. Then, most of our designs are not outsourced. They are done inside by our people. In fact, we created a method by which no design is outsourced, not even the ground design," Somanath said during the interview, in which Asianet News Network was given exclusive access inside ISRO's U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru.

    The ISRO chairman cited a curious incident when the United States space agency NASA evinced keen interest in retaining one of the equipment designed and developed in-house by their Indian counterparts. 

    "(Pointing towards a piece of equipment) Even this fixture, everything is designed in-house. It looks so simple. When we recently sent one of these to the US -- we were assembling a satellite called NISAR or the NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar -- they liked this payload structure so much. They said, 'You retain it here and do not take it away; we want to have one like that," the ISRO chairman shared.

    Watch The Full Interview Below:

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'It will be HISTORIC if Vikram and Pragyan wake up on September 22'

    Last Updated Sep 21, 2023, 8:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on Vikram and Pragyan waking up on September 22

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'It will be HISTORIC if Vikram and Pragyan wake up on September 22'

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis rkn

    Kerala: Milk, bread supply disrupted at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College due to financial crisis

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details vkp

    Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat likely to commence from September 25; Check details

    India labels Canada developments as 'politically motivated' amid escalating tensions AJR

    India labels Canada developments as 'politically motivated' amid escalating tensions

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya anr

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan unveils 108-ft tall statue of Adi Shankaracharya

    Recent Stories

    Heart health to blood sugar: 7 health benefits of Okra ATG EAI

    Heart health to blood sugar: 7 health benefits of Okra

    Record-breaking Laxmi-M Coins Pre-Sale surpasses 300 million token, second sale starts 15th October

    Record-breaking Laxmi-M Coins Pre-Sale surpasses 300 million token, second sale starts 15th October

    7 healing benefits of Ginger ATG EAI

    7 healing benefits of Ginger

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on Vikram and Pragyan waking up on September 22

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'It will be HISTORIC if Vikram and Pragyan wake up on September 22'

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal benefits of Coriander Water daily

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon