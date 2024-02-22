Excise policy case: ED issues seventh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to appear before it on February 26 for questioning in the excise policy linked money laundering case.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has received new summons from the Enforcement Directorate, directing him to appear for questioning on February 26 in connection with the money laundering case related to the excise policy. This marks the seventh summons issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). Despite Kejriwal's argument that the issuance of a fresh notice is improper due to the matter being sub judice in a local court, the central agency has dismissed this contention.

Kejriwal has been summoned to appear on February 26 to provide his statement regarding the excise policy-related money laundering case, according reports quoting sources familiar with the situation.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) recently lodged a new complaint against the 55-year-old national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for failing to comply with its summonses in this case.

Last week, the court, while exempting him from personal appearance, scheduled the matter for further hearing on March 16. The court also noted that based on the complaint and evidence presented by the ED, there is prima facie evidence of an offense under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and ample grounds to proceed against the accused, Kejriwal.

The ED holds the belief that the local court has prima facie found Kejriwal culpable of "disobeying" earlier notices served to him in this case, justifying the issuance of the seventh summons.

The court's focus is not on the validity of the summonses but on Kejriwal's alleged deliberate defiance of the three previous summonses, as per the sources.

Kejriwal's involvement has been cited multiple times in charge sheets submitted by the ED in connection with the case. The agency claims that individuals accused in the matter were in communication with him regarding the formulation of the now-revoked Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

In relation to this case, the ED has arrested AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh, and the party's communications in-charge Vijay Nair.

In its charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) asserted that the AAP utilized "proceeds of crime" amounting to approximately Rs 45 crore in its election campaign in Goa.

Furthermore, the agency is anticipated to submit a new supplementary charge sheet in the case, potentially implicating the AAP as a "beneficiary" of the alleged kickbacks generated through the excise policy.

According to allegations, the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who purportedly paid bribes for such privileges—a claim consistently denied by the AAP.

Subsequently, the policy was annulled, and Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena recommended a CBI investigation. As a result, the ED initiated a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).