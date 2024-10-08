Ensure strict security measures and vigilance during the festive season: CM Yogi

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Varanasi for two days, reviewing development projects and law and order. He emphasized completing projects on time, ensuring public convenience during festivals, and maintaining smooth traffic flow.

Varanasi: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Varanasi on Monday for a two-day visit, where he conducted a comprehensive review of development projects and law and order alongside public representatives, administrative, and police officials at the Circuit House auditorium, providing key directives.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath urges Hindu community to unite, issues stern warning to lawbreakers

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the development projects on-site ahead of Prime Minister Modi's scheduled visit and chaired a review meeting with senior officials to discuss the projects set for inauguration and foundation-laying.

While reviewing the law and order situation, CM Yogi underscored the need for heightened vigilance and the strategic deployment of security personnel during Durga Puja, Vijaya Dashami, and other upcoming festivals.

The Chief Minister instructed that all ongoing projects be completed with the highest quality, emphasizing that they should proceed on a war footing, and stressing that no delays will be tolerated at any level.

He stressed that the public must not face any inconvenience during festivals. Timely arrangements should be made, including road repairs and special cleaning at idol immersion sites, while ensuring adequate security measures are in place.

Additionally, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of maintaining smooth traffic flow and making the city plastic-free during the festivities.

Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma briefed the Chief Minister on the Prime Minister's proposed visit, outlining the projects set for inauguration and those for which foundation stones will be laid.

In light of Durga Puja, Vijayadashami, and other upcoming festivals, the Chief Minister instructed that proper lighting be arranged on all roads, special cleanliness be maintained at idol immersion sites, and ponds be repaired with all necessary provisions in place.

He stressed the importance of ensuring robust security measures during the festivals. CM Yogi also directed the Municipal Corporation, Development Authority, and Electricity Department to ensure cleanliness and consistent power supply, further emphasizing the need to make the city plastic-free.

To address the city's sewerage and drinking water issues, he instructed that a detailed survey be conducted by an institution with expertise in the field to develop an effective and sustainable plan.

He called upon the Principal Secretaries of Housing, Irrigation, Urban Development, and Namami Gange to meet with him in Varanasi to collaborate on a concrete action plan. Additionally, he directed that the operation of shops in the Baba Vishwanath Dham Corridor be reconsidered to enhance accessibility for visitors to the temple.

The concerned agencies must ensure that the sewerage and drinking water works, being carried out by L&T, are closely supervised and executed responsibly, he added.

The Chief Minister also called for a meeting with all relevant department heads to discuss the channelization of the Varuna River and related projects, directing them to prepare and execute a solid action plan. Obstacles hindering the construction of the ropeway must be resolved to ensure swift progress.

CM Yogi further emphasized the importance of making Gram Panchayats self-reliant by promoting initiatives such as rural haat bazaars, fisheries, and shopping complexes.

CM Yogi directed to run as many awareness programs as possible to deal with cyber crimes. For this, awareness programs should be run in various groups, business organizations, schools, colleges. So that the public can remain safe from cyber crimes.

Mayor Ashok Tiwari, District Panchayat President Mrs. Poonam Maurya, Legislative Council Member Hansraj Vishwakarma, Dharmendra Rai, MLA Saurabh Srivastava, Dr. Neelkanth Tiwari, Dr. Awadhesh Singh, Dr. Sunil Patel, T Ram, Sushil Singh etc. public representatives and all the officers of the local administration were present in the meeting.

Also Read: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visits Kashi on the fifth day of Sharadiya Navratri

Latest Videos