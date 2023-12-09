Enforcement Directorate swings into action after Bihar's mafia grabs land seized by agency

This searches were held at a school, college, and Rai's residence, sparking considerable attention within the region. Starting at 8:30 am, the raid engaged a team of about 50 individuals, comprised of law enforcement and ED officials.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday (December 9) conducted a raid in Vaishali, Bihar, targeting various locations associated with the infamous education mafia figure, Bacha Rai. Reports suggest that Rai might have taken control of land previously seized by the ED during their investigations.

This searches were held at a school, college, and Rai's residence, sparking considerable attention within the region. Starting at 8:30 am, the raid engaged a team of about 50 individuals, comprised of law enforcement and ED officials.

Rai gained notoriety for his alleged involvement in the Bihar Board inter topper scam of 2016, prompting the ED to seize his assets due to suspected disproportionate wealth.

However, recent developments indicate Rai gradually reclamed the confiscated properties, leading the ED to file a complaint and subsequently an FIR at the Bhagwanpur police station.

ED's Assistant Director, Rajeev Ranjan, initiated legal proceedings on November 24, culminating in the FIR registration on November 29. Reports from Kiratpur Rajarampur in Bhagwanpur suggest Rai's repossession of ED-seized buildings and alleged unauthorized construction aimed at establishing an intermediate school.

Rai's reported applications to the Bihar Board have raised concerns about the potential resurgence of deceptive practices linked to the infamous Inter Topper scam.

The focus of the current raid on Rai's activities reignites concerns about recurring fraudulent tactics in the educational sector, hinting at potential preparations for a scheme reminiscent of past controversies.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities seek to scrutinize and take necessary actions regarding Rai's alleged illegal possession and construction endeavors.