Egg prices hike amid winter demand, with exports to countries like Bangladesh

Egg prices have increased across India, not just West Bengal. This surge is attributed to rising poultry feed costs. There is no shortage of eggs in the country.

Egg prices hike amid winter demand, with exports to countries like Bangladesh RBA
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 11, 2024, 3:32 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 11, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

Egg prices Hike: Concern for egg lovers! As winter approaches, egg prices are soaring. In Kolkata's market, prices have increased by almost 25 percent overnight. The price of an egg has risen from six and a half rupees to eight rupees. Officials say that the demand for eggs increases in winter and exports to countries like Bangladesh are also contributing to the rising prices.

Reasons for Egg Price Increase:

The poultry industry says that the main reason for the increase in egg prices is not exports to Bangladesh, as Bangladesh does not fall within India's traditional export market. The West Bengal Poultry Federation attributes the price hike to the increasing demand for eggs during winter, the rising cost of poultry feed, and exports to countries like Bangladesh and Malaysia. From an export perspective, these countries are new markets for India.

Order to Send 5 Crore Eggs:

You will be surprised to know that there were orders to send about 5 crore eggs to these two countries in November and December. Speaking to the news agency PTI, Federation General Secretary Madan Mohan Maiti said, “Egg prices have increased not only in West Bengal but across the country. This has happened due to the increase in the price of poultry feed. There is no shortage or deficit of eggs in the country.

"Its retail price should not be more than Rs 7.5 per piece, as it is Rs 6.7 per piece." He also blamed the increase in the price of corn, which is used to feed chickens. Since 2021, its price has increased by 30 percent from Rs 14 per kg to Rs 24.

Demand for Eggs from India in These Countries:

Regarding exports, he said that although there were orders for 5 crore eggs from Malaysia and Bangladesh in November and December, so far not more than 2 crore eggs have been sent. The Bangladesh government has turned to India for egg imports to stabilize prices in the domestic market. Not only Bangladesh, but many other countries like Oman, Maldives, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar also have demand for Indian eggs.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle husband's loan, arrested shk

Karnataka SHOCKER! Woman sells newborn for Rs 1.5 lakh to settle husband's loan, arrested

Crime Patrol fame Sapna Singh's 14-year-old son found dead; drug overdose feared AJR

Crime Patrol actor Sapna Singh demands justice after 14-year-old son's suspicious death; two arrested

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025 AJR

CM Yogi Adityanath revives Prayagraj's iconic Nagvasuki Temple for Maha Kumbh 2025

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details RBA

Pushpa 2: Another SHOCKING death at Allu Arjun's film matinee show; read details

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds vkp

Karnataka govt to pay Royal family Rs 3000 crore in TDR for Bengaluru palace grounds

Bengaluru techie suicide case Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik, #Accenture trending on social media along with Atul Subhash?

Bengaluru techie suicide case: Why #NikitaSinghania, #RitaKaushik trending on social media?

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal dmn

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD issues heavy rain alert in 6 districts owing to low-pressure system in Bay of Bengal

Which planet spins the fastest jupiter anr

Which planet spins the fastest?

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon