Egg prices hike amid winter demand, with exports to countries like Bangladesh

Egg prices have increased across India, not just West Bengal. This surge is attributed to rising poultry feed costs. There is no shortage of eggs in the country.

Egg prices Hike: Concern for egg lovers! As winter approaches, egg prices are soaring. In Kolkata's market, prices have increased by almost 25 percent overnight. The price of an egg has risen from six and a half rupees to eight rupees. Officials say that the demand for eggs increases in winter and exports to countries like Bangladesh are also contributing to the rising prices.

Reasons for Egg Price Increase:

The poultry industry says that the main reason for the increase in egg prices is not exports to Bangladesh, as Bangladesh does not fall within India's traditional export market. The West Bengal Poultry Federation attributes the price hike to the increasing demand for eggs during winter, the rising cost of poultry feed, and exports to countries like Bangladesh and Malaysia. From an export perspective, these countries are new markets for India.

Order to Send 5 Crore Eggs:

You will be surprised to know that there were orders to send about 5 crore eggs to these two countries in November and December. Speaking to the news agency PTI, Federation General Secretary Madan Mohan Maiti said, “Egg prices have increased not only in West Bengal but across the country. This has happened due to the increase in the price of poultry feed. There is no shortage or deficit of eggs in the country.

"Its retail price should not be more than Rs 7.5 per piece, as it is Rs 6.7 per piece." He also blamed the increase in the price of corn, which is used to feed chickens. Since 2021, its price has increased by 30 percent from Rs 14 per kg to Rs 24.

Demand for Eggs from India in These Countries:

Regarding exports, he said that although there were orders for 5 crore eggs from Malaysia and Bangladesh in November and December, so far not more than 2 crore eggs have been sent. The Bangladesh government has turned to India for egg imports to stabilize prices in the domestic market. Not only Bangladesh, but many other countries like Oman, Maldives, UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar also have demand for Indian eggs.

