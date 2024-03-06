Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ECI issues advisory to Congress' Rahul Gandhi, asks him to exercise caution in statements against PM Modi

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following a review of the circumstances surrounding certain remarks made against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday issued an advisory to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi following a review of the circumstances surrounding certain remarks made against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The advisory, which took into account the Delhi High Court order and Gandhi's response, urges him to exercise greater care and caution in his future statements.

