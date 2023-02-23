Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Earthquake in Tajikistan: PM Modi in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible assistance; check details

    Earlier this month, India sent relief materials as well as medical and rescue teams to Turkey after a powerful quake struck it. As part of quake assistance, India also sent relief materials and medicines to Syria which was also hit by the quake.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 23, 2023, 8:50 PM IST

    Official sources on Thursday (February 23) said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken stock of the situation after an earthquake hit Tajikistan. The earthquake of 6.8 magnitude hit eastern Tajikistan in the morning.

    They said India is in touch with Tajik authorities for any possible requirement of assistance.

    "The Prime Minister has taken stock of the situation and is monitoring developments relating to the impact of the earthquake in Tajikistan," said a source.

    "We are in touch with Tajik authorities and relevant Government of India bodies are closely coordinating any required assistance," the source said.

    According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), an earthquake of 6.8 magnitude has hit eastern Tajikistan near the border with China. The earthquake, according to CCTV, was about 7.3 in magnitude and happened at around 8:37 am close to the boundary between Tajikistan and China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region.

    The earthquake occurred at a depth of approximately 20.5 kilometres at 5:37 am local time (00:37 GMT) (12.7 miles).

    The eastern area of Gorno-Badakhshan, which borders China and Afghanistan and is semi-autonomous, is where it looked to have originated. It is located about 67 kilometres from the tiny mountain town of Murghob.

    About 20 minutes after the original earthquake, a 5.0-magnitude aftershock struck the region, followed by a 4.6-magnitude tremor.

    Last Updated Feb 23, 2023, 8:50 PM IST
