    Kolkata police announce Utsab app 2022 for devotees during Puja season; know details here

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 3:50 PM IST

    With Durga Puja approaching, the Kolkata Police Department has launched an app to help pandal hoppers in the city. The 2022 mobile app, dubbed 'Utsab-Kolkata Police,' will serve as a guide for people during Puja season.

    The app will provide users with information about famous pujas in the city, a 360-degree view of the pandals, and features that will allow them to locate utilities such as hospitals, metro stations, toilets, restaurants, and more.

    The app also includes all emergency phone numbers and a help desk. The Kolkata Police Department took to Twitter to announce the release of this year's new app.

    "Presenting the 'Utsab, Kolkata Police' mobile app, available on Google Play Store, with features such as details of popular pujas, 360° views, nearby utility services such as Metro & Railway stations, toilets, hospitals, medicine shops, restaurants, and all emergency numbers," they wrote, with screenshots of the app's interface.

     

     

    The app is available for download from the Google Play store. The download link for the app has also been shared on the Kolkata Police Twitter account.

    The app is simple to use. It includes different sections such as 'Suggestive Hopping,' 'Nearby Pujas,' and 'Popular Pujas,' which can also be viewed by area, such as popular pujas in North Kolkata, South Kolkata, and Central Kolkata,' and so on.

    The app will allow users to view the city's most prominent pandals and learn about other puja-related events. It aims to make it easier for enthusiastic pandal hoppers and the elderly who may prefer not to go out into the crowd to move around.

    The Kolkata police department first introduced this app in 2016, and it is updated annually during Durga Puja.

