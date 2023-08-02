DRDO is developing a pilotless aircraft for war situations, according to Dr Tessy Thomas. HAL is also working on unmanned aircraft. NAL aims to manufacture larger civil aircraft in the future. Dr Thomas emphasizes the importance of research and credits late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam's contributions.

The Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is working on a pilotless aircraft, which will be the most helpful during war-like situations, former Director General of Aeronautical Systems at DRDO, Dr Tessy Thomas said while addressing the Sardar Panikkar Memorial Lecture at Mysuru on Tuesday.

The Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) is working on the process of manufacturing unmanned aircraft, which will provide a lead during war situations, said Dr Tessy, responding to a question asked by a student, "Why civil aviation is not given importance as much as war aircraft?"



The NAL in Bengaluru is currently manufacturing 90-seater Saras Aircraft and within the next two decades, civil aircraft will be presented with Big engines, she added. "Despite having enough conditions to manufacture engines, we do not have a sufficient system to make other parts of the aircraft. This issue can be cleared if we get enough metal for the procedure," said Dr Thomas, responding to the questions during a Q&A session.

She stated that the current generation is much more focused towards research as the demand is more. "I got relevant exposure to the research field during my time at DRDO, and this has led to advanced research methods. Hard work will always lead to fruitful results, and I am the prime example of that," she said.



She recalled the immense contribution of the late President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, to the Space Research Development in India. She stated that the current generation should learn from DRDO’s working methods for the research field.

To another student's question about how someone could engage in research activities, she responded, "The DRDO allows the public to view its research developments during foundation day and everyone should take advantage of the opportunity."