Do not comment: PM Modi's message to ministers on India to Bharat political row

    Reports have quoted PM Modi as delivering the directive, 'do not comment', during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which primarily focused on discussions related to the G20 and other pertinent issues.

    First Published Sep 6, 2023, 9:32 PM IST

    After nearly two days of a heated political dispute surrounding the 'India to Bharat' nomenclature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly instructed his ministers to refrain from making any comments on the matter. Reports have quoted him as delivering the directive, 'do not comment', during a meeting of the Council of Ministers, which primarily focused on discussions related to the G20 and other pertinent issues. This marks the first time PM Modi is known to have broached this subject with his cabinet.

    Over the past 24 hours, the opposition has convened two meetings to strategize their approach to this issue. Earlier today, former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi penned a letter to PM Modi, proposing a list of nine topics that could be addressed during the upcoming special parliamentary session, set to commence on September 18.

    The government's response was swift and critical, suggesting that Sonia Gandhi was not adhering to tradition, wherein the agenda need not be deliberated before the session's commencement. Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi articulated, "After the session is called by the President and before it begins, there is a gathering of leaders from all parties to discuss the matters that will be raised in Parliament, including issues and legislative work."

    Since Monday, when it was revealed that President Droupadi Murmu's invitation to G20 leaders referred to her as the "President of Bharat," tensions between the Opposition and the BJP have been escalating. The following day, a document surfaced that referred to PM Modi as the "Prime Minister of Bharat."

    The Opposition has accused the ruling party of using this issue as a smokescreen to divert attention from the deficiencies in their governance, which have resulted in unemployment, poverty, and rising prices. They also attribute the issue to the Opposition Front's adoption of the name "INDIA."

    Amidst the ongoing political clash, reports today stated that the special session is intended to focus on discussions related to the G20.

    Meanwhile, K Kavitha, an MLC from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, has raised questions about why Sonia Gandhi's letter to PM Modi did not include the long-standing demand for the Women's Reservation Bill. Mrs. Gandhi's nine-point letter encompassed topics such as the relationship between the Centre and states, communalism, the situation in Manipur, and the border conflict with China.

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2023, 9:32 PM IST
