Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Of the 570 services, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, covering key routes such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded. The remaining 378 services will extend to destinations outside Maharashtra, including Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala.

Diwali Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune Book your tickets NOW AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Oct 22, 2024, 12:01 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 22, 2024, 12:01 PM IST

To accommodate the surge in passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railways has announced 570 special train services across the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur divisions. These services aim to provide smooth travel for passengers heading home for the festive season.

According to the announcement, a total of 85 special trains have been designated to carry out these trips, with 42 already in operation as of Saturday. These trains offer various seating arrangements, including general unreserved coaches, sleeper coaches, and air-conditioned cars, providing flexibility for passengers.

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today

Of the 570 services, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, covering key routes such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded. The remaining 378 services will extend to destinations outside Maharashtra, including Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala.

Specifically, 132 services will depart from Mumbai, 146 from Pune, and the remaining 100 from other locations. For those travelling north, CR is operating 378 trips to cities like Danapur, Gorakhpur, and Chhapra. Meanwhile, 84 trips are allocated for southbound passengers heading to destinations such as Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bengaluru.

Additional trains have also been announced to connect Mumbai with Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur, ensuring hassle-free travel during the busy festival period.

Passengers looking to book tickets for special train services, such as train No 07626, can do so via the official IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in.

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb'

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

CBI probe against me is due to political hate says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

CBI probe against me is due to political hate, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb' snt

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb'

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today AJR

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today

Bengaluru BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs Public express concern vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP chooses footpaths to feed stray dogs; Public express concern

Recent Stories

CBI probe against me is due to political hate says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar vkp

CBI probe against me is due to political hate, says Karnataka DCM DK Shivakumar

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it's okay' RTM

Arshad Warsi finally addresses controversy surrounding his 'Joker' comment on Prabhas: 'Honestly, it’s okay'

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case snt

NIA chargesheets key aide of Khalistani terrorists Rinda and Landa in Punjab terror conspiracy case

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH ATG

Urmila Matondkar fuels divorce buzz; Ditches wedding ring at event - WATCH

Karnataka GSDP growth surpassed national average says CM Siddaramaiah vkp

Karnataka’s GSDP growth surpasses national average, says CM Siddaramaiah

Recent Videos

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

Video Icon