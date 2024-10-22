Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024: Over 500 special trains to operate from Mumbai, Pune – Book your tickets NOW

Of the 570 services, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, covering key routes such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded. The remaining 378 services will extend to destinations outside Maharashtra, including Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala.

To accommodate the surge in passenger demand during Diwali and Chhath Puja, Central Railways has announced 570 special train services across the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur divisions. These services aim to provide smooth travel for passengers heading home for the festive season.

According to the announcement, a total of 85 special trains have been designated to carry out these trips, with 42 already in operation as of Saturday. These trains offer various seating arrangements, including general unreserved coaches, sleeper coaches, and air-conditioned cars, providing flexibility for passengers.

Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: MVA to finalise seat-sharing deal after crucial meeting today

Of the 570 services, 108 will operate within Maharashtra, covering key routes such as Latur, Sawantwadi Road, Nagpur, Pune, Kolhapur, and Nanded. The remaining 378 services will extend to destinations outside Maharashtra, including Banaras, Samastipur, Asansol, and Agartala.

Specifically, 132 services will depart from Mumbai, 146 from Pune, and the remaining 100 from other locations. For those travelling north, CR is operating 378 trips to cities like Danapur, Gorakhpur, and Chhapra. Meanwhile, 84 trips are allocated for southbound passengers heading to destinations such as Karimnagar, Kochuveli, Kazipet, and Bengaluru.

Additional trains have also been announced to connect Mumbai with Prayagraj, Samastipur, and Gorakhpur, ensuring hassle-free travel during the busy festival period.

Passengers looking to book tickets for special train services, such as train No 07626, can do so via the official IRCTC website at www.irctc.co.in.

Mumbai HORROR! Teenage boy masturbates in front of woman after asking directions; she says 'brain was numb'

Latest Videos