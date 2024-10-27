Diwali 2024 is on October 31 or November 1? Here's what Ayodhya temple trust, Hindu outfit said

Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, 2024, marking the return of Lord Ram. The 5-day festival starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj, encompassing traditions and rituals..

Diwali 2024 is on October 31 or November 1? Here's what Ayodhya temple trust, Hindu outfit said
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Oct 27, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

This year, there has been some confusion around the exact date of Diwali, with many wondering whether it falls on October 31 or November 1. According to reports, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) spokesperson Sharad Sharma confirmed that Diwali will indeed be celebrated on October 31.

Further clarifying, Sharma stated, "This year, Amavasya coincides with the 14th day of the fortnight (paksh), and Diwali will be observed on the night of October 31, as Amavasya begins that afternoon". In Sanskrit, the new moon's phase is called Amavasya. Sharma said that on October 30, which is also Hanuman Jayanti in Ayodhya, Deepotsav, which is customarily celebrated the day before Diwali, will be celebrated.

History of Diwali

One of the most lovely and moral tales is associated with the history of Diwali. And among the most well-known is the story of Lord Ram, Lakshman, and Mata Sita returning to their kingdom after being exiled and fighting a war. After slaying the demon ruler Ravan, Lord Ram is said to have returned to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. The people of Ayodhya rejoiced and greeted their ruler and Lord by burning diyas, which illuminated the whole kingdom. As a result, Diwali came to represent the triumph of good over evil, the return of Lord Ram to his dominion, the day of homecoming, and, of course, the ideal occasion for celebration.

5-day Diwali celebrations

There is more to Diwali than a one-day celebration on October 31 followed by business as usual the following day! Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day celebration, which concludes with Bhai Dooj.

Dhanteras, the festival of riches and prosperity, takes place on the first day. It is said that when people clean their homes, buy new things, buy gold, silver, kitchenware, and other things, Maa Lakshmi is invited to visit their homes. Rangoli, diyas, vibrant torans, and other decorations are used to adorn dwellings.

On day two, we celebrate Chhoti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, which is associated with the demon's death. People get up early on Chhoti Diwali and begin getting ready for the holiday. People light diyas in their houses and pop a few crackers on Chhoti Diwali as well.

On the third day, October 31, Diwali will be celebrated. Rangolis will be created, torans will be strung on doors and frames, homes will be cleaned, and home temples will be embellished. People pray, light diyas, ask Maa Lakshmi for blessings, adorn their homes, light crackers, and do a lot of other things during Diwali.

Then, on the fourth day, we celebrate Govardhan Puja, which is mostly observed in North India. This day honors the day when Lord Krishna shielded the peasants from the rain by raising the powerful Govardhan parvat on his little finger.
On the last day, we have Bhai dooj, which honors the sibling tie and affection. On Bhai Dooj, sisters give presents and tie a "raksha" on their brothers' hands, same like on Rakhi.

