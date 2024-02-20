Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Digital travel trend: Delhi, Bengaluru lead with over 1.4 crore passengers using Digi-Yatra app since launch

    The Digi-Yatra app, launched in December 2022, sees significant adoption by Bengaluru and Delhi passengers, streamlining airport experiences. With 1.4 crore users in 14 months, it garners praise for its seamless integration and time-saving benefits.

    Digital travel trend: Delhi, Bengaluru lead with over 1.4 crore passengers using Digi-Yatra app since launch
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Feb 20, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru and Delhi passengers have emerged as frontrunners in harnessing the convenience of the Digi-Yatra app, streamlining the airport experience for a significant number of passengers. This innovative face-scan biometric technology, introduced in December 2022, has witnessed widespread adoption, with a total of 1.4 crore travellers utilizing its benefits within just 14 months since its launch.

    The Digi-Yatra app, a testament to India's technological advancement, has gathered widespread praise for its seamless integration into the travel routine of millions across the country. Available at 13 airports across India, the Digi-Yatra app has steadily gained momentum, even as passenger traffic continues to soar and queues lengthen. According to a source from the civil aviation ministry, Delhi and Bengaluru have recorded the highest number of Digi-Yatra users, showcasing the app's popularity and effectiveness, states the TOI report. 

    Initially launched in Delhi, Bengaluru, and Varanasi in December 2022, the Digi-Yatra app's reach expanded to include Vijayawada, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune in April 2023. Mumbai airport joined the initiative in August 2023, albeit only at terminal 2. As of February 11, nearly 3 lakh uses have been recorded at Mumbai T2. At the end of its first year, a staggering 1.1 crore passengers had availed themselves of the Digi-Yatra app across India, revelling in the seamless travel experience it offers through airports.

    Social media abounds with posts showcasing the stark contrast between the conventional queues and the expedited Digi-Yatra lines. Tej Kapoor, managing partner of a venture capital firm, took to Twitter to share his delight, highlighting how the Digi-Yatra gate saved him precious time. Similar sentiments were shared by Ashish Nathani, a technologist, who credited the app for ensuring he caught his flight during a recent trip to Bengaluru.

    Despite the perception of longer queues at certain airports like Bengaluru, where uptake has been swift, Digi-Yatra users can still expect a faster-moving line compared to the conventional one. 

    According to information from the Delhi airport website, the processing time per Digi-Yatra passenger at a gate is a mere 3 seconds. This swift process entails scanning the barcode on the boarding pass, facial recognition, and seamless entry through the e-gate.

