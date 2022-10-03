Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes

    The 112 helpline provides emergency assistance, including police and fire department services. Citizens can use this number to report incidents of cybercrime or fraud, molestation, mobile theft, chain snatching, or pick-pocketing.
     

    Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 7:02 PM IST

    The Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), pasted stickers with the Namma 112 emergency helpline number inside buses to ensure the safety of women, senior citizens, and children who commute on buses in the city every day.

    The initiative boosted confidence and raised awareness of the Namma 112 helpline. On Monday, cops and BMTC officials pasted the stickers inside the BMTC buses.

    The stickers with the helpline number encourage commuters to dial 112 and report any incidents of molestation, mobile theft, chain snatching, or pick-pocketing.

     

     

    The 112 helpline assists in an emergency, including police and fire department services. Citizens can also use this helpline to report cybercrime/fraud incidents.

    Bengaluru city police recently shared a video of an appeal from the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, to raise awareness about cybercrime.

    Citizens were urged not to share their OTP, bank details, or credit card information, according to the CP. He also urged residents who have been victims of cyber fraud to contact Namma-112 immediately.

    The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has launched an awareness campaign to educate people on what to do if they fall victim to online fraud.

    Furthermore, residents of Bengaluru can file a complaint with the city police if an auto-rickshaw driver demands higher fares for shorter rides.

    "You can book complaints by calling our automated IVRS. Please call 080-22868550 / 22868444 and provide the auto-registration rickshaw's number, location, time, and date. Please use our IVRS to book complaints against motor vehicle offences," the city police department tweeted.

    Also read: To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

    Also read: Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid
     

    Also read: Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC
     

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 7:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014 - adt

    Never heard of it: Sharad Pawar on Ashok Chavan's claim that Shiv Sena proposed alliance govt in 2014

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health updates: Veteran SP leader shifted to critical care unit of Gurugram's Medanta Hospital AJR

    Mulayam Singh Yadav health updates: Veteran SP leader shifted to critical care unit

    'There is no G-23 group': Shashi Tharoor amid Congress president polls AJR

    'There is no G-23 group': Shashi Tharoor amid Congress president polls

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor - adt

    Congress president polls: Prefer to challenge BJP, rather than each other, says Shashi Tharoor

    Recent Stories

    football Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win Qatar World Cup 2022 Ex-USMNT coach answers snt

    Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi: Who deserves to win World Cup 2022? Ex-USMNT coach answers

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights Details here gcw

    Gourmet meals to yummy desserts: Air India introduces new menu in domestic flights; Details here

    Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability: Expert

    'Nord Stream pipeline leaks have shown Europe's vulnerability'

    pro-wrestling WWE: Top former UFC star to be Special Guest Referee during Matt Riddle-Seth Rollins Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules-ayh

    WWE: Top former UFC star to be 'Special Guest Referee' during Riddle-Rollins 'Fight Pit' match

    iOS 16 tricks 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try gcw

    iOS 16 tricks: 6 improved camera features that an iPhone user must try

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    Video Icon
    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Video Icon
    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Video Icon
    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Icon