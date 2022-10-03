Dial 112: Bengaluru police releases helpline number, urges commuters to report crimes

The 112 helpline provides emergency assistance, including police and fire department services. Citizens can use this number to report incidents of cybercrime or fraud, molestation, mobile theft, chain snatching, or pick-pocketing.

The Bengaluru City Police, in collaboration with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), pasted stickers with the Namma 112 emergency helpline number inside buses to ensure the safety of women, senior citizens, and children who commute on buses in the city every day.

The initiative boosted confidence and raised awareness of the Namma 112 helpline. On Monday, cops and BMTC officials pasted the stickers inside the BMTC buses.

The stickers with the helpline number encourage commuters to dial 112 and report any incidents of molestation, mobile theft, chain snatching, or pick-pocketing.

The 112 helpline assists in an emergency, including police and fire department services. Citizens can also use this helpline to report cybercrime/fraud incidents.

Bengaluru city police recently shared a video of an appeal from the Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, to raise awareness about cybercrime.

Citizens were urged not to share their OTP, bank details, or credit card information, according to the CP. He also urged residents who have been victims of cyber fraud to contact Namma-112 immediately.

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) has launched an awareness campaign to educate people on what to do if they fall victim to online fraud.

Furthermore, residents of Bengaluru can file a complaint with the city police if an auto-rickshaw driver demands higher fares for shorter rides.

"You can book complaints by calling our automated IVRS. Please call 080-22868550 / 22868444 and provide the auto-registration rickshaw's number, location, time, and date. Please use our IVRS to book complaints against motor vehicle offences," the city police department tweeted.

Also read: To beat Bengaluru traffic, intra-city helicopter service to begin on October 10; know details here

Also read: Bengaluru: Traffic restrictions for three days as President Murmu visits city; know routes to avoid



Also read: Bengaluru: 6 IAF officers charged with murder after trainee cadet found hanging in AFTC

