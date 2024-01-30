Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    DGCA grounds IndiGo pilot over alleged takeoff without ATC clearances; check details

    The flight, which took off around 7:38 pm on January 29, is now under scrutiny, and the DGCA has temporarily removed the involved IndiGo pilot from flying duty until the investigation is complete.

    In a serious aviation lapse, a pilot of an IndiGo plane destined for Baku has been grounded by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for allegedly taking off without proper Air Traffic Control (ATC) clearances. The DGCA has initiated an investigation into the incident involving the Delhi-Baku flight (6E 1803) that reportedly departed without the necessary ATC approvals.

    The flight, which took off around 7:38 pm on January 29, is now under scrutiny, and the DGCA has temporarily removed the involved IndiGo pilot from flying duty until the investigation is complete. The regulatory body is examining whether the flight operated without the required ATC clearance, raising concerns about safety protocols and adherence to aviation procedures.

    IndiGo, in response to the incident, stated, "With reference to reports around IndiGo flight 6E 1803 operating between Delhi and Baku on January 28, 2024, the incident is currently under investigation, and appropriate action will be taken as necessary."

    The grounding of the pilot underscores the significance of strict adherence to safety protocols and regulatory procedures in the aviation industry. The outcome of the investigation will shed light on the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine any necessary actions to ensure the continued safety of air travel operations.

