Devotees across India laud CM Yogi’s continuous monitoring and arrangements at Mahakumbh

The divine spectacle of Mahakumbh 2025 is not only mesmerizing pilgrims but also setting a new benchmark in efficient public management. Devotees arriving from across the country for the sacred Magh Purnima Snan at Triveni Sangam are openly applauding the world-class arrangements made under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

From seamless crowd management to top-tier facilities, the grand organization of Mahakumbh has become a subject of admiration and curiosity among pilgrims. Such is the impact that a devotee from West Bengal suggested that the state government should take inspiration from Mahakumbh and implement similar arrangements for the Gangasagar Mela.

CM Yogi Adityanath’s working style is earning admiration across all age groups and sections of society, but it is the youth who are most influenced by his leadership. A clear example of this was witnessed on Wednesday at the Sangam, where young devotees from across the country described their Mahakumbh bath as an unforgettable experience and expressed heartfelt gratitude to CM Yogi for ensuring seamless arrangements.

Rajkumar Pratap, a devotee from Jaipur, praised the organization, saying, "Despite such a massive crowd, I did not face any inconvenience. The arrangements here are excellent, and CM Yogi truly deserves congratulations for this.”

Similarly, Bhavika Shah from Mumbai described her Magh Purnima Snan as a unique and memorable experience. She shared, "Before coming here, we had many doubts in our minds, but once we arrived, all our concerns disappeared. Even amidst this enormous crowd, there is ample breathing space on the ghats, and the changing rooms are well-maintained. Managing such a vast gathering is an enormous task, and CM Yogi has successfully delivered on all fronts.”

A group of devotees from West Bengal, who arrived at Sangam for a holy bath, shared that they had initial doubts before coming, but after experiencing the arrangements firsthand, they were highly impressed. They praised the high-level administrative system, stating that CM Yogi Adityanath deserves congratulations for ensuring such seamless management.

One of the devotees also addressed misleading claims that pilgrims had to walk 30-35 kilometers to reach Sangam. He clarified, "This is absolutely not the case. I faced no difficulties reaching the station, easily found transportation, and was able to take a dip in Sangam after walking just 3 kilometers. This reflects the efficient management and successful implementation of CM Yogi’s efforts."

To support the smooth conduct of Mahakumbh, several devotees themselves urged the public to follow all regulations and cooperate with the police and administration, ensuring that the sacred gathering remains well-organized and disciplined.

