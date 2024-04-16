Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Determined to free India from scourge of Naxalism': HM Amit Shah after 29 Naxals killed in Chhattisgarh

    Hours after 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security personnel for carrying out this successful operation. 

    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:37 PM IST

    Hours after 29 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district on Tuesday, Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated the security personnel for carrying out this successful operation. Three security personnel sustained injuries during the intense exchange of gunfire, and a significant cache of weapons was seized from the area.

    In a post on X, Amit Shah, underscored the gravity of Naxalism, labeling it as the foremost adversary to development, peace, and the promising future of the nation's youth. The Home Minister also emphasized the government's unwavering commitment, particularly under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to eradicate the scourge of Naxalism from the fabric of the nation.

    "Today, a large number of Naxalites have been killed in the operation of security forces in Chhattisgarh. I congratulate all the security personnel who made this operation successful with their bravery and wish for the speedy recovery of the brave policemen who have been injured," Shah wrote in a post on X.

    He further added, "Naxalism is the biggest enemy of development, peace and bright future of youth. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, we are determined to free the country from the scourge of Naxalism. Due to the offensive policy of the government and the efforts of the security forces, Naxalism has been confined to a small area today. Soon Chhattisgarh and the entire country will be completely Naxal-free."

    The gunfight occurred around 2 pm in the Hapatola forest, situated between Binagunda and Koronar villages under the jurisdiction of the Chhotebethiya police station. The clash erupted when a combined team of the Border Security Force (BSF) and the state police's District Reserve Guard (DRG) initiated an anti-Naxal operation.

    Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P stated that the operation was launched based on intelligence regarding the presence of senior cadres from the north Bastar division of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including individuals such as Shankar, Lalita, and Raju.

    The gunfight ensued during the patrol in the area, escalating into a fierce exchange between the opposing forces.

    "Bodies of 29 Maoists along with a huge cache of weapons, including AK-47, SLR, Insas and .303 rifles, were recovered from the spot," the IG said.

    Polling for the Bastar Lok Sabha seat, which is significantly affected by Naxalite activity, is scheduled for April 19 in the initial phase of the general elections. Meanwhile, the Kanker constituency, situated within the Bastar region, will cast its votes in the second phase of elections on April 26.

    According to Sundarraj, the search operation in the area is ongoing, with intermittent exchanges of fire occurring between security forces and Naxalite insurgents.

    "Three security personnel sustained injuries in the gunfight and their condition was stated to be out of danger," he said, adding they were referred to hospital for treatment.

    Since the beginning of this year, a total of 79 Naxalites have been neutralized in various gunfights with security forces in the Bastar region, encompassing seven districts, including Kanker.

    The most recent encounter adds to this tally, with 13 Naxalites meeting their demise in a confrontation with security forces in Bijapur district on April 2.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:50 PM IST
