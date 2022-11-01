Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

    Prime Minister Modi directed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help. The officials also briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to the affected individuals. 

    Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 6:51 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi, Gujarat to review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate bridge mishap there.

    During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi directed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help. The officials also briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to the affected individuals. 

    Prime Minister Modi directed officials that conducting a detailed and extensive inquiry to identify all aspects of this mishap is necessary. The Prime Minister added that key learnings from the probe must be implemented at the earliest. 

    Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

    Those present at the meeting were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police, Gujarat Government Minister Brijesh Merja, local Collector, Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police, MLAs and MPs, and other officials. 

    Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Modi visited the bridge mishap site and met the injured at the local hospital. He also interacted with those involved in relief and rescue operations and lauded their fortitude.

    Also read: 'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

    Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

    Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

    Also read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pics

     

    Last Updated Nov 1, 2022, 7:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena - adt

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details AJR

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital - adt

    PM Modi visits Gujarat's Morbi accident site; meets survivors at hospital

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for in upcoming polls AJR

    Himachal Pradesh elections 2022: List of key candidates to watch out for

    Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral - gps

    Watch: Bus knocks down woman while trying to cross road in Delhi; horrific video goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena - adt

    Andheri bypoll: Voters being paid to select NOTA, claims Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of the group Migos shot dead in Houston AJR

    Who was rapper Takeoff, the third member of group Migos shot dead in Houston

    From Alien attack to nuclear blast and more might happen in 2023; read Baba Vanga's shocking predictions AJR

    Baba Vanga's shocking 2023 predictions: Alien attack, nuclear explosion and more

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know how to check; other details here - adt

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2022 declared; know steps; other details here

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details AJR

    Supreme Court directs to post pre-election freebies matter before three-judge bench; check details

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon