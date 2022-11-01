Detailed and extensive inquiry must on Morbi bridge collapse: PM Modi

Prime Minister Modi directed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help. The officials also briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to the affected individuals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting in Morbi, Gujarat to review the situation in the wake of the unfortunate bridge mishap there.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi directed the authorities to stay in touch with the affected families and ensure that they get all possible help. The officials also briefed the Prime Minister on the rescue operations and the assistance provided to the affected individuals.

Prime Minister Modi directed officials that conducting a detailed and extensive inquiry to identify all aspects of this mishap is necessary. The Prime Minister added that key learnings from the probe must be implemented at the earliest.

Those present at the meeting were Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, Gujarat Chief Secretary, state Director General of Police, Gujarat Government Minister Brijesh Merja, local Collector, Inspector General of Police, Superintendent of Police, MLAs and MPs, and other officials.

Earlier in the evening, Prime Minister Modi visited the bridge mishap site and met the injured at the local hospital. He also interacted with those involved in relief and rescue operations and lauded their fortitude.

Also read: 'Youths shook overcrowded bridge intentionally...': Survivors recall moments before Morbi bridge collapse

Also read: Morbi suspension bridge collapse: No fitness certificate issued before reopening it

Also read: Morbi bridge collapse: Rajkot BJP MP loses 12 family members

Also read: Gujarat hospital repaired, painted ahead of PM’s visit to meet Morbi tragedy injured; Congress shares pics