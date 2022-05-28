Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River

    The man's family informed police that he had fallen into depression following the death of his mother.

    Depressed over mother's death, man dumps BMW worth Rs 1.3 cr in Cauvery River - adt
    Bengaluru, First Published May 28, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    In a shocking incident, the villagers, fishers and bystanders were alerted when they witnessed a bright red BMW car in the middle of the Cauvery River in Srirangapatna, Karnataka. They immediately reached out to the police, which summoned emergency personnel who dived into the river to see if anyone was trapped inside.

    The car was recovered from the river after it was determined that no one was inside. The police then used the registration information to determine that the vehicle belonged to a man living in Bengaluru's Mahalakshmi layout.

    They brought the man to Srirangapatna to question him after tracing his whereabouts. However, the man was perplexed, and after receiving no responses from him, police contacted family members, who informed them that he had fallen into a depression following the death of his mother. He was overcome with grief and drove his car into the river before returning to Bengaluru. The BMW X6 costs approximately Rs 1.3 crore ex-showroom.

    According to a sub-inspector from Srirangapatna, the man, whose identity could not be determined, appeared confused and upset, and none of his statements was relevant.

    He told the media that the man's family told police that he had fallen into a depression following the death of his mother and had driven his car into the river out of dejection.

    Following reports, the man was released after his family members' statements were recorded, and police have not filed a complaint in the matter. The man's family towed the BMW back to Bengaluru.

