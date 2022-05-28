Kolkata suicides expose underbelly of showbiz industry

Showbiz veterans say that youngsters who come to the showbiz industry are enamoured by the shimmer side and are unaware of what lies in the underbelly.

Three suicides involving those in the fashion and entertainment industry within a fortnight have jolted the West Bengal capital Kolkata and prompted industry experts and psychologists to voice concern over the pressures of the profession.

The first incident involved Television actor Pallabi Dey, who was found hanging inside an apartment she had taken on rent in the Garfa area on May 15.

Then, on May 25, Bidisha De Majumder -- a popular face in bridal make-up photoshoots -- died under similar circumstances inside her rented apartment in the Dumdum area.

Two days later, Bidisha's friend and colleague Manjusha Niyogi was found hanging from the ceiling of a room at her residence in Kolkata's Patuli area. Her mother said that she was severely depressed after Bidisha's death and kept talking about her ever since.

But the problems seem to be more complicated.

The dazzle and the danger

The three deaths have rattled the showbiz industry. Several veterans say it is not a mean task to survive in the world of glitz and glamour. Veterans also point out that youngsters who come to the showbiz industry are enamoured by the shimmer side and are unaware of what lies in the underbelly.

Speaking to news agency Press Trust of India, Actress Indrani Halder said that the initial days in the industry could be tough for many.

"There are times when opportunities dry up. It is difficult getting through such phases. I, too, experienced such situations in the past. Suicide, however, never crossed my mind," the national award-winning actress said.

According to consultant psychologist Dr Rima Mukherjee, lack of support, work pressure and ambition could lead to depression for many.

Some are resilient, others give in to pressure; they get involved in relationships but find it difficult to hold on to them, she told PTI.

Fashion designer Agnimitra Paul said youngsters often find it difficult to come to terms with the fast-paced life and sudden exposure to the glamour world. She further said the industry was hammered by the Coronavirus pandemic, which triggered insecurity and frustration among a section of young models.

Diagnosing signs of depression and timely counselling is essential, Paul said, adding that the attitude which does not recognise mental illness as an illness, needs to change.

Model Shubhomita, however, said there was no dearth of work for the talented ones.

Terming as unfortunate decisions by 21-22-year-old women to end their lives over factors that cannot be reason enough, she said there is ample work for talented individuals.

The 42-year-old further advised the youngsters to wait for the right opportunity and work hard to get established.

With agency inputs