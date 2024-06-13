Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Delighted to share...' Chandrababu Naidu gives major professional update on LinkedIn after taking oath

    After taking oath as chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Telugu Desam Party chief Chandrababu Naidu updated his LinkedIn profile giving a major professional update. Sharing the news, Naidu wrote that he is resuming duties "as the people's chief minister of Andhra Pradesh".

    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 5:08 PM IST

    Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu updated his LinkedIn profile after taking oath as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister for the fourth time on Wednesday. Sharing the news, Naidu wrote that he is resuming duties "as the people's chief minister of Andhra Pradesh".

    Taking to site, Naidu wrote:  "Delighted to share that I'm resuming my duties as the people's Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. As you all are aware, the people of our state have given Team TDP-JSP- BJP an overwhelming mandate to serve them with 164 seats in the Assembly. This was a result of all the hard work put in by our grassroots karyakartas, office bearers and leaders, who toiled day and night to take our team's vision for the future to the people. Their devotion paved the way for a larger Team Andhra Pradesh to emerge, with people across the state unitedly pitching in as our fourth alliance partner with their votes."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with Union ministers Amit Shah, JP Nadda, and Nitin Gadkari, among others, attended Naidu's swearing-in event.

    Nara Lokesh, son of Naidu and general secretary of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), along with Jana Sena Party president Konidela Pawan Kalyan, who is poised to become the deputy chief minister, were sworn in among 24 MLAs. 

    Governor S Abdul Nazeer administered the oath of office and secrecy during a ceremony in Kesarapalli, which is located outside of Vijayawada, close to Gannavaram International Airport.

    LinkedIn is a social media platform for jobseekers and others looking for professional networking. While political leaders are known to be prompt with updates on Twitter and Facebook and occasionally, Instagram, they are rarely active on LinkedIn.

