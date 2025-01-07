Delhi WEATHER update: National capital shivers in cold wave, dense fog delays over 25 trains

Delhi experienced dense fog and cold wave conditions on Tuesday, leading to train delays and 'very poor' air quality. The minimum temperature was forecast at 8°C with a maximum of 19°C.

Delhi was engulfed in a thick fog on Tuesday morning as a cold wave swept through the city, bringing plummeting temperatures and biting winds. The Weather Department indicates that the day's minimum temperature will be 8 degrees Celsius, with a high temperature of around 19 degrees Celsius. The city will be covered in thick fog.

The India Meteorological Department reported a temperature of 11.6°C at 5.30am, with a minimum temperature forecast of 8°C and a maximum of 19°C for the day. Dense fog was expected to persist throughout the day.

Trains delayed

Several trains were delayed in Delhi due to the heavy fog that interfered with railway operations. About 25 trains, including the Poorva Express, Vikramshila Express, RJPB Tejas Express, Patalkot Express, Mewar Express, and others, are reportedly running past time.

AQI in 'very poor' category

According to Central Pollution Control Board statistics, the national capital's air quality is "very poor," with an AQI of 310 at 6 a.m. on Tuesday. For the previous three days, Delhi's AQI has been falling into the "very poor" category. The categories for an AQI are as follows: 0–50 for "good," 51–100 for "satisfactory," 101–200 for "moderate," 201-300 for "poor," 301–400 for "very poor," and 401–500 for "severe."

After the air quality in Delhi-NCR significantly improved, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) lifted Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on Sunday. Stage I and Stage II measures are still in place, though. The GRAP Sub-Committee took this conclusion after reviewing IMD and IITM air quality predictions and data, which showed increasing trends.

