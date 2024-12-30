Delhi University considers removing Muslim reservation for joint MSc course with Jamia Islamia: Report

Delhi University’s Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) is considering removing Muslim reservations in the MSc Mathematics Education programme, jointly offered with Jamia Millia Islamia. The proposal, under discussion, follows DU’s policy of not having religious-based reservations, especially since DU now manages all admissions for the programme.

Delhi University considers removing Muslim reservation for joint MSc course with Jamia Islamia: Report vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 4:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 4:42 PM IST

Delhi University’s Cluster Innovation Centre (CIC) is set to propose the removal of Muslim reservations in admissions to the Master of Science (M.Sc) in Mathematics Education programme, which is jointly offered with Jamia Millia Islamia University (JMI). This move is under discussion and is likely to be addressed in the CIC’s governing body meeting on Monday, December 30.

The M.Sc programme, which was launched in 2013 under the Meta University concept, has been a collaborative effort between Delhi University (DU) and Jamia Millia Islamia. The programme is conducted through the Common University Entrance Test for Postgraduate Programmes (CUET-PG), and the current admission policy includes certain reservations for Muslim candidates.

Ensures justice for married Muslim women: Centre files affidavit defending Triple Talaq criminalization in SC

Of the total 30 seats in the programme, the seat allocation is as follows: 12 seats for the open category, 6 for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), 4 for Muslim candidates from the general category, 3 for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 2 for Scheduled Castes (SC), and 1 each for Scheduled Tribes (ST), Muslim OBCs, and Muslim women, reported Indian Express.

The proposal to eliminate the Muslim reservation is part of a broader discussion within DU about religious-based reservations. A senior official from DU explained, “The goal is that there should be no reservation in the university based on religion. It is a different case when it comes to reservations for the underprivileged, like those based on caste.”

In recent years, the admission process for the programme has been fully digitized, with DU handling all enrollments instead of Jamia. As a result, officials at the CIC have suggested that since admissions are now managed by DU, it would make sense to follow DU’s reservation policy, which does not include religious reservations.

The decision is still under consideration, and once the governing body agrees, the proposal will be sent to the Vice-Chancellor for final approval. An official clarified that although the original agreement between DU and Jamia did not specify the exact seat distribution, the current allocation was decided by a committee formed at the inception of the programme.

Opinion | Congress' divisive politics: Undermining unity and progress for short-term gains

The Meta University concept aims to foster collaboration between different educational institutions, combining resources and expertise to create a unique educational experience. The MSc programme, as a part of this initiative, is managed by the CIC, which insists that DU’s policies should apply in this case, even though the programme is jointly run with Jamia.

“This is the only degree in the country that carries the logo of two central universities,” said an official at the CIC. The committee overseeing the programme had initially decided that 50% of the students would be admitted into DU and the remaining 50% to Jamia.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

India's economic outlook optimistic forFY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc dmn

India's economic outlook optimistic for FY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members shk

Maharashtra: 3 girls stage kidnapping for money & travel to South Korea to meet BTS pop band members

Entry and exit routes announced for all stations under Prayagraj Railway Division

Dedicated entry and exit routes at Prayagraj railway stations for major ‘Snan Parv’ of Mahakumbh

MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected shk

MP SHOCKER! Lawyer arrested for raping client inside chamber, link with VHP, RSS suspected

Recent Stories

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Boeing Stock Trends On Stocktwits After South Korea Plans Inspection Of All B737-800 Aircraft Used By Domestic Airlines

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Cheniere Energy Stock In Spotlight After Announcing LNG Production From Key Project: Retail On Wait-And-Watch Mode

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds shk

Spotify users find adult videos in search results for some popular artists, company responds

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

AT&T, VZ Stocks Edge Down In Premarket After Carriers Confirm Networks Secure Following Chinese ‘Salt Typhoon’ Cyberattack

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon