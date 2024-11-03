Delhi: Two traffic cops cling to car bonnet as driver takes U-turn, speeds away; SHOCKING video emerges| WATCH

Two traffic personnel were dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres after they attempted to stop the vehicle for a violation in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

A man in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi shocked bystanders as he recklessly drove his car while two traffic police officers clinged on the bonnet of the vehicle. The unsettling footage, captured at a busy intersection, showing the driver accelerating while the two cops desperately cling to the bonnet, has gone viral on social media.

The driver suddenly speeds off, takes a U-turn, when one officer is seen losing his grip, falling onto the busy road and narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic. The driver then allegedly swerves and strikes the other officer, who is also left injured. The driver then speeds away from the scene.

Also read: Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

This shocking act has triggered a public outcry, with citizens demanding swift action against the driver and also questioning the law and order situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, the driver's escape remains an active case under investigation by the local police.

Latest Videos