Delhi: Two traffic cops cling to car bonnet as driver takes U-turn, speeds away; SHOCKING video emerges| WATCH

Two traffic personnel were dragged on the bonnet of a car for several metres after they attempted to stop the vehicle for a violation in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area.

Delhi: Two traffic cops cling to car bonnet as driver takes U-turn, speeds away; SHOCKING video emerges (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 3, 2024, 2:10 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 3, 2024, 2:15 PM IST

A man in the Vasant Kunj area of New Delhi shocked bystanders as he recklessly drove his car while two traffic police officers clinged on the bonnet of the vehicle. The unsettling footage, captured at a busy intersection, showing the driver accelerating while the two cops desperately cling to the bonnet, has gone viral on social media.

The driver suddenly speeds off, takes a U-turn, when one officer is seen losing his grip, falling onto the busy road and narrowly avoiding oncoming traffic. The driver then allegedly swerves and strikes the other officer, who is also left injured. The driver then speeds away from the scene. 

Also read: Road rage Bengaluru: Man dragged by cab driver on car bonnet, takes fatal fall after car hits pole (WATCH)

This shocking act has triggered a public outcry, with citizens demanding swift action against the driver and also questioning the law and order situation in the national capital. Meanwhile, the driver's escape remains an active case under investigation by the local police.

 

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal anr

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto AJR

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto

BREAKING: Grenade attack rocks market in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH) shk

Grenade attack rocks Sunday market in Jammu & Kashmir's Srinagar; over 12 injured (WATCH)

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan vkp

Waqf property dispute: Will not take away farmers' land, says Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan

Recent Stories

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees vkp

Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt introduces special track suits for service providers to aid devotees

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal anr

UP targets energy self-reliance in three years to support $1 trillion economy goal

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer vkp

Early signs and symptoms of Liver cancer

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto AJR

Amit Shah clears air: 'UCC in Jharkhand won't affect tribals,' says BJP manifesto

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon