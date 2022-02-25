Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1, fine for 'no mask' reduced to Rs 500

Announcing the relaxations, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour as government would keep a strict watch.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Friday that all COVID-19 restrictions in the capital would be lifted, including the night curfew and the 50 per cent capacity rule at restaurants and bars. In the latest announcement, all schools will function fully from April 1 and fine for not wearing mask has been reduced to Rs 500.

The DDMA approved several relaxations at its meeting earlier this month, including the opening of schools and colleges and the extension of the night curfew to 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

On Thursday, 556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, with 6 deaths as a result. The national capital's positivity rate is 1.10 per cent, according to the city's health department.