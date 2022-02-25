  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1, fine for 'no mask' reduced to Rs 500

    Announcing the relaxations, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour as government would keep a strict watch.

    Delhi schools to operate offline from April 1 fine for no mask reduced to Rs 500 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 25, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The Delhi Disaster Management Authority announced on Friday that all COVID-19 restrictions in the capital would be lifted, including the night curfew and the 50 per cent capacity rule at restaurants and bars. In the latest announcement, all schools will function fully from April 1 and fine for not wearing mask has been reduced to Rs 500.

    Announcing the relaxations, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that everyone should adhere to COVID appropriate behaviour as government would keep a strict watch.

     

    The DDMA approved several relaxations at its meeting earlier this month, including the opening of schools and colleges and the extension of the night curfew to 11 pm instead of 10 pm.

    On Thursday, 556 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi, with 6 deaths as a result. The national capital's positivity rate is 1.10 per cent, according to the city's health department.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2022, 2:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 BSP elephant ate state s ration Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition gcw

    'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline-dnm

    Centre asks States, UTs to ease COVID-19 curbs as cases substantially decline

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house - ADT

    Income Tax department searches Shiv Sena leader Yashwant Jadhav's house

    1988 road rage case Navjot Sidhu tells Supreme Court fine is adequate gcw

    1988 road rage case: Navjot Sidhu tells SC 'fine is adequate'

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor love story: From start to end RCB

    Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor love story: From start to end

    UP Election 2022 BSP elephant ate state s ration Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition gcw

    'BSP elephant ate state's ration': Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Opposition

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India to send two flights to evacuate Indians from war-hit country - ADT

    Russia-Ukraine war: Air India to send two flights to evacuate Indians from war-hit country

    Reddit launches Discover feature for pictures videos on app gcw

    Reddit launches 'Discover' feature for pictures, videos on app

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance-dnm

    Is crypto legal or illegal in India? SC asks Centre to clarify its stance

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for ATK Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: It's necessary to fight until the last moment for Mohun Bagan - Ferrando on Odisha draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, OFC vs ATKMB: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC had a challenging game against ATK Mohun Bagan - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Odisha FC vs ATK Mohun Bagan Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 100): ATKMB misses out on top spot with 1-1 draw vs OFC

    Video Icon
    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine-dnm

    Night in a bunker: Indian students' nightmare in Ukraine

    Video Icon
    Russia invades Ukraine Why Vladimir Putin blueprint reminds of Adolf Hitler strategy World War 2

    Russia invades Ukraine: Why Putin's blueprint reminds of Hitler's strategy

    Video Icon