    Delhi schools reopen for nursery to Class 8 students from February 14

    As Delhi schools reopen, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority has issued guidelines and asked schools to ensure the regular sanitisation of the premises, thermal scanning, and wearing of masks.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
    School from nursery to class 8 in Delhi students will reopen on Monday amid the improvement in Covid-19 situation in the national capital. The announcement by the Delhi government to resume the offline mode of learning was made in January. 

    Due to the spread of the new Omicron variant, all schools in the Delhi were shut in late December last year. 

    As per the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines, schools have to ensure the regular sanitisation of the premises, thermal scanning, and wearing of masks. They are also expected to have Madequate availability of soaps and hand sanitisers and staggered lunch breaks. 

    School administrators must also ensure that teachers and other staff members are fully vaccinated. They are free to pick the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, but they must always act in a Covid-appropriate manner.

    Meanwhile, Aparajita Gautam, President of Delhi Parents Association, said that many parents are apprehensive about sending their children who are in the junior classes as they have not been inoculated. 

    Parents have also demanded that schools resume student transportation services. While talking to PTI, one parent named Anil Bhati said he would wish to send his child, but the school has not started the transportation. He is scrambling to make other logistic arrangements. When the school reopens, the government should also order the resumption of transportation services. 

    Although the Union government has dropped the requirement for parental consent for their children to attend offline classes, the Delhi government has not.

    Physical classes resumed for students in grades 9-12 on February 7. On the other hand, the Delhi government has stated that the hybrid model of education for all classes will be maintained.

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 9:08 AM IST
