Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at UP diesel buses

    "The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna," Atishi said. She pledged to engage with the Uttar Pradesh government to address these pollution issues.

    Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at Uttar Pradesh diesel buses AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 20, 2024, 3:13 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 20, 2024, 3:13 PM IST

    Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (October 20) pointed to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, particularly in the Anand Vihar area, as a significant issue linked to emissions from buses travelling from neighboring Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the connection between the pollution levels and diesel-run buses entering the city from UP, as well as the alleged discharge of untreated effluents into the Yamuna River from both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

    "The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna," Atishi said. She pledged to engage with the Uttar Pradesh government to address these pollution issues.

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    She stressed the contrast between Delhi's public transport and that of its neighboring states, noting, "If we look at the buses in Anand Vihar, which records the highest Air Quality Index (AQI), all of Delhi's buses run on CNG or electricity. In contrast, the buses coming from UP and Haryana are predominantly diesel-operated." Atishi questioned why both states have not transitioned to cleaner CNG and electric buses.

    The air quality in Delhi has been declining sharply, with a thick blanket of smog affecting visibility and health. During their inspection of the Anand Vihar area, Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai observed that the PM 2.5 levels had surged to a severe 454 as of 8:30 AM on Sunday.

    To combat the pollution crisis, Atishi outlined various measures implemented by the Delhi government, including the formation of 99 teams dedicated to dust control and the deployment of over 325 smog guns across the city. She acknowledged Anand Vihar as a pollution hotspot, being adjacent to the UP border.

    'So damn pleased': CM Omar Abdullah opens Kashmir Marathon, runs 21 km in 2 hours

    Rai added that the influx of diesel buses from UP has "doubled the pollution load" in Delhi. He urged the Yogi Adityanath-led government to take action, suggesting the implementation of water sprinkling at the Kaushambi bus depot to mitigate the impact.

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered dmn

    Kerala: Two arrested for mobile theft during Alan Walker event brought to Kochi, 23 devices recovered

    Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi set for poll debut in Wayanad bypoll; Sonia gandhi and Rahul gandhi to lead campaign anr

    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul to campaign for Priyanka's poll debut in Wayanad

    Recent Stories

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition RTM

    Lawrence Bishnoi offers to forgive Salman Khan, but only on one condition

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr dmn

    Jal Shakti minister presents Project Corporation dividend cheque to CM Yogi, turnover of Rs 1448.24 cr

    SHOCKING Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness' AJR

    SHOCKING: Crime Patrol actress kidnaps lover's nephew, Police say she 'lost awareness'

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra RTM

    Karwa Chauth 2024: Parineeti Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, flaunt mehendi, Sonakshi Sinha shares new Mangalsutra

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees anr

    Maha Kumbh 2025: Yogi govt plans state-of-the-art sleeping pods for devotees

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon