Delhi pollution reaches 'severe' levels: AAP points finger at UP diesel buses

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday (October 20) pointed to the deteriorating air quality in Delhi, particularly in the Anand Vihar area, as a significant issue linked to emissions from buses travelling from neighboring Uttar Pradesh. Addressing a press conference, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi highlighted the connection between the pollution levels and diesel-run buses entering the city from UP, as well as the alleged discharge of untreated effluents into the Yamuna River from both Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

"The major cause of pollution in Anand Vihar is the buses coming from UP. Haryana and UP release their untreated effluents into the Yamuna," Atishi said. She pledged to engage with the Uttar Pradesh government to address these pollution issues.

She stressed the contrast between Delhi's public transport and that of its neighboring states, noting, "If we look at the buses in Anand Vihar, which records the highest Air Quality Index (AQI), all of Delhi's buses run on CNG or electricity. In contrast, the buses coming from UP and Haryana are predominantly diesel-operated." Atishi questioned why both states have not transitioned to cleaner CNG and electric buses.

The air quality in Delhi has been declining sharply, with a thick blanket of smog affecting visibility and health. During their inspection of the Anand Vihar area, Atishi and Environment Minister Gopal Rai observed that the PM 2.5 levels had surged to a severe 454 as of 8:30 AM on Sunday.

To combat the pollution crisis, Atishi outlined various measures implemented by the Delhi government, including the formation of 99 teams dedicated to dust control and the deployment of over 325 smog guns across the city. She acknowledged Anand Vihar as a pollution hotspot, being adjacent to the UP border.

Rai added that the influx of diesel buses from UP has "doubled the pollution load" in Delhi. He urged the Yogi Adityanath-led government to take action, suggesting the implementation of water sprinkling at the Kaushambi bus depot to mitigate the impact.

