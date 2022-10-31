Delhi Police raid The Wire's Siddharth Vardarajan, editor MK Venu's residence following BJP leader's complaint

An FIR was filed against The Wire on BJP's Amit Malviya's complaint alleging it "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation."

Delhi Police Crime Branch on Monday (October 31) conducted searches at the residences of The Wire's founder Siddharth Varadarajan and founding editor MK Venu. According to reports, an FIR was filed against The Wire on BJP's Amit Malviya's complaint alleging it "forged documents with a view to malign and tarnish my reputation."

On Saturday, the BJP leader had accused them of "cheating and forgery" and "tarnishing" his, as well as his party's reputation.

"A case has been filed. Investigation will be initiated and necessary action will be taken," a police official had said. In his complaint, Malviya had said that he will pursue criminal and civil proceedings against the portal over stories, which were retracted later.

The stories reportedly alleged that 'Malviya enjoyed a special privilege on Meta platform' and could take down any story if it was against the BJP's interests.

Last week, The Wire retracted its articles and opened an internal review of its reporting and editorial processes. The news website said it had found inconsistencies in its stories but stopped short of saying they were fabricated.

However, on October 27, the publication posted a public apology on its website and said that one unnamed member of its staff had deceived the organisation and that it lacked the expertise to vet technical stories.