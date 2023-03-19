Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

"The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress," a Delhi Police officer said.

Delhi Police has traced the Uber cab, which was spotted in a video that turned up on social media showing a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a car. According to a senior officer, the incident took place on Saturday around 9.45 pm near the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi.

The video that turned up on social media and was shared widely showed a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside the car. The car with a Haryana registration number is from Gurgaon's Ratan Vihar area, where a team of police personnel were also sent in connection with the incident, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the car and its driver had been traced. Two men and a woman booked the car through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri. The three had an altercation en route, police said.

"The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and assured strict action. "I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Also Read: Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

Don't Miss: 'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

Also See: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express (Watch)

Also Read: Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India