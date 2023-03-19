Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced

    "The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress," a Delhi Police officer said.  

    Delhi Police acts on viral video: Uber cab in which girl was beaten and forcibly seated traced
    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Mar 19, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

    Delhi Police has traced the Uber cab, which was spotted in a video that turned up on social media showing a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside a car. According to a senior officer, the incident took place on Saturday around 9.45 pm near the Mangolpuri flyover in outer Delhi.  

    The video that turned up on social media and was shared widely showed a man beating a woman and forcing her to get inside the car. The car with a Haryana registration number is from Gurgaon's Ratan Vihar area, where a team of police personnel were also sent in connection with the incident, police said.  

    Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Harendra Kumar Singh said the car and its driver had been traced. Two men and a woman booked the car through Uber from Rohini to Vikaspuri. The three had an altercation en route, police said.

    "The video shows the boy forcibly pushing the girl inside the car. It is after the girl wanted to move out after an altercation. Further investigation is in progress," the officer said.

    Meanwhile, Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal took cognisance of the video and assured strict action. "I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The commission will ensure strict action against these people," Maliwal said in a tweet in Hindi. 

    Also Read: Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

    Don't Miss: 'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Also See: Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express (Watch)

    Also Read: Good news for 'Feni' lovers: In a first, Goa's heritage drink will soon be available across India

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2023, 1:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over sexual assault remarks

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Shastri's 'Maha' event: Police warns organisers

    Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

    Big win for Asianet News: Kozhikode court says journalists cannot be jailed on criminal offences for reporting

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards Ajmer-bound Shatabdi Express (WATCH)

    Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw boards New Delhi-Ajmer Shatabdi Express (WATCH)

    Khalistan backer and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade Punjab Police

    'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh continues to evade cops; Internet, SMS suspended till Monday noon

    Recent Stories

    Here is how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar life-ayh

    Here's how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj had immense significance in Sachin Tendulkar's life

    Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game vma

    Iconic Gold Awards: Hina Khan, Ankita Lokhande, Shiv Thakare ramp up style game

    football Indian Super League: Remove Super Giants trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants-ayh

    ISL: 'Remove Super Giants' trends after Sanjeev Goenka rebrands ATK Mohun Bagan to Mohun Bagan Super Giants

    WPL 2023, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants: Sophie Devine fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled-ayh

    WPL 2023: Devine's fantastic 36-ball 99 keeps RCB's playoff hopes alive with triumph vs GG; fans thrilled

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over sexual assault remarks

    Delhi Police team meets Rahul Gandhi at his residence over 'women being sexually assaulted' remark

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon