Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Toll rate to be 35 paise per km, Know how much you will have to pay & payment process

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Passengers will be paid based on the distance they travel on the highway using automated toll collecting gates at entrance and exit locations. The travellers shall have to pay 35 paise per kilometre on the stretch, totalling around Rs 85 for the 246-kilometre stretch.

The first phase of the Delhi-Mumbai highway, which links the nation's capital with Dausa in Rajasthan, will be opened by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 246-kilometer route would cost drivers 35 paise per kilometre, or about Rs 85 for the 246-kilometre stretch, according to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Vehicles won't have to stop to pay the toll once they enter the highway thanks to automatic toll collecting gates at the entrance and exit sites. The amount that passengers pay will depend on how far they drive on the high-speed highway.

Once you leave the route, the entrance gates will register the time and place, and the system will immediately adjust the fee from your FastTag account. This is the first section of the 1386-kilometer, greenfield Delhi-Mumbai motorway that has been finished. The section will link to Delhi through the Delhi-Gurgaon highway and runs from Sohna in Haryana to Dausa-Lalsot in Rajasthan.

It will cover 160 km in Haryana and pass through Gurugram, Palwal and Nuh districts. It will cover 11 villages in the Gurugram district, seven villages in Palwal and 47 villages in the Nuh district.

Six states would be traversed by the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana. Major cities including Kota, Indore, Jaipur, Bhopal, Vadodara, and Surat will be connected. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is expected to be completely operational by the end of 2024, would be India's longest motorway at 1386 km, cutting the distance between the country's capital and financial center's current 24-hour travel time to 12-hours.

