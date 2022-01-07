  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi might witness 17k COVID cases, positivity rate to touch 17% on Friday, says Satyendar Jain

    Concerning the World Health Organization's classification of the Omicron type of coronavirus as "mild," the minister stated that only specialists would determine if it is mild or not.

    Delhi might witness 17000 COVID cases positivity rate to touch 17 per cent on Friday says Satyendar Jain gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 7, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Delhi is anticipated to add 17,000 cases to its coronavirus infection total, with a positive rate of roughly 17%, according to Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He claims that because most foreign planes arrive in Delhi, the city is the first to see an increase in diseases. "That is why, in comparison to other states, we have adopted tighter steps to control the spread of COVID-19. Some may argue that this isn't necessary, but it's better than having to repent afterwards," Jain said to reporters. Concerning the World Health Organization's classification of the Omicron type of coronavirus as "mild," the minister stated that only specialists would determine if it is mild or not.

    According to the minister, Delhi has around 31,498 active patients, and just 1,091 hospital beds are occupied. In comparison to previous figures, he stated that when we had a comparable number of patients the last time, around 7,000 beds were filled. The minister noted that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has varying degrees of limitations and notifications based on the severity of illnesses caused by the Delta form of coronavirus.

    He said that if the Delta type had caused this wave of infections, a total of 15,000 cases in a day would have resulted in 3,000 to 4,000 hospital admissions. Hospital admissions currently account for less than 10% of total admissions; so, there is a significant difference that must be accepted,' he said.

    Also Read | Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    When Delhi had 30,000 active cases the previous year, 1,000 people were on ventilator support, compared to 24 presently. This indicates that the intensity of the illness is less severe this time, he noted. When asked why so many people who do not require oxygen assistance are in hospitals, Jain highlighted Lok Nayak Hospital as an example. He stated that the Lok Nayak Hospital has around 95 Covid patients. Only 14 of them require oxygen. Others are in the hospital due to illnesses other than Covid, such as cancer or kidney disease.

    Also Read | Poll strategist Prashant Kishor urges EC to ensure 80% people in poll-bound states are fully vaccinated

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2022, 5:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Centre announces mandatory 7 day home quarantine for all international travellers gcw

    Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation-dnm

    Centre rebukes media reports suggesting no cause of alarm amid pandemic, says EC informed on COVID situation

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    PM Security Lapse: Why Supreme Court directive is a setback for Punjab

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration-dnm

    We inaugurated CNCI way before: CM Mamata Banerjee on PM Modi's hospital inauguration

    Recent Stories

    Hollywood Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in Spider Man No Way Home that got everyone teary eyed drb

    Did Andrew Garfield improvise a scene in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ that got everyone teary-eyed?

    Centre announces mandatory 7 day home quarantine for all international travellers gcw

    Centre announces mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all international travellers

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022 aims to triple annual sales improve after sales customer satisfaction gcw

    Skoda plans to make most of 2022, aims to triple annual sales; improve after-sales, customer satisfaction

    Football EPL 2021-22 Will Philippe Coutinho fill the Jack Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard

    EPL 2021-22: Will Coutinho fill the Grealish void as he reunites with Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard?

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday-dnm

    PM Modi security lapse: MHA serves show cause notice to SSP Bathinda, demands response by Saturday

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, JFC vs NEUFC Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 51): Jamshedpur FC rises to 3rd spot with narrow win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon
    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un-dnm

    BJP MP caught badmouthing own minister JC Madhuswamy, allegedly calls him Kim Jong-un

    Video Icon
    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'-ycb

    Minister KS Eshwarapppa differs with Karnataka govt Covid rules, compares it with 'graveyard'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 50): Hyderabad FC leaves it late in high-octane draw vs ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon
    Choosing pets over kids is selfish and diminishes us says Pope Francis

    Choosing pets over kids is 'selfish and diminishes us', says Pope Francis

    Video Icon