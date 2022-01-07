Delhi might witness 17k COVID cases, positivity rate to touch 17% on Friday, says Satyendar Jain

Concerning the World Health Organization's classification of the Omicron type of coronavirus as "mild," the minister stated that only specialists would determine if it is mild or not.

Delhi is anticipated to add 17,000 cases to its coronavirus infection total, with a positive rate of roughly 17%, according to Health Minister Satyendar Jain. He claims that because most foreign planes arrive in Delhi, the city is the first to see an increase in diseases. "That is why, in comparison to other states, we have adopted tighter steps to control the spread of COVID-19. Some may argue that this isn't necessary, but it's better than having to repent afterwards," Jain said to reporters. Concerning the World Health Organization's classification of the Omicron type of coronavirus as "mild," the minister stated that only specialists would determine if it is mild or not.

According to the minister, Delhi has around 31,498 active patients, and just 1,091 hospital beds are occupied. In comparison to previous figures, he stated that when we had a comparable number of patients the last time, around 7,000 beds were filled. The minister noted that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has varying degrees of limitations and notifications based on the severity of illnesses caused by the Delta form of coronavirus.

He said that if the Delta type had caused this wave of infections, a total of 15,000 cases in a day would have resulted in 3,000 to 4,000 hospital admissions. Hospital admissions currently account for less than 10% of total admissions; so, there is a significant difference that must be accepted,' he said.

When Delhi had 30,000 active cases the previous year, 1,000 people were on ventilator support, compared to 24 presently. This indicates that the intensity of the illness is less severe this time, he noted. When asked why so many people who do not require oxygen assistance are in hospitals, Jain highlighted Lok Nayak Hospital as an example. He stated that the Lok Nayak Hospital has around 95 Covid patients. Only 14 of them require oxygen. Others are in the hospital due to illnesses other than Covid, such as cancer or kidney disease.

