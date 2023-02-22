Delhi mayor election to be held today after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates

Delhi mayor election: The Mayor elections have been postponed three times since the December civic elections due to a prolonged dispute between the AAP and the BJP. The municipal house is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, during which the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members will be elected.

After three failed attempts, Delhi will likely get a Mayor on Wednesday, February 22. While the number suggests that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has the post locked up, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hinted that a last-minute surprise is possible.

The elections are being held after AAP's decisive Supreme Court victory. The Mayor elections have been postponed three times since the December civic elections due to a prolonged dispute between the AAP and the BJP.

The municipal House is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, during which the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members will be elected. Following the Supreme Court's order, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approved last week to convene the municipal House for the mayoral election.

AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi moved to Supreme Court, questioning the BJP's claim that aldermen (ten members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor) are eligible to vote in the election.

The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the nominated members could not vote in the election. "Nominated members are not eligible to vote. The constitutional provision is certain,"' the bench said. Following the Mayor's election, the Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee will be elected on the same day (today).

The AAP is expected to win three seats on the Standing Committee and the BJP two. The fight is over in the sixth seat. If the aldermen were allowed to vote, the BJP's strength would have increased to 123 from 113. The AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority is 138.

While it would not have changed the outcome of the Mayor's election, the BJP could have gained control of the Standing Committee, which is widely regarded as the most powerful civic body. The Congress has said it will abstain, prompting accusations of 'deal-making with the BJP' from AAP councillors.

The AAP had won 134 seats in the December 4 elections, ending the BJP's 15-year reign in the civic body. The BJP finished second with 104 wards, while the Congress received nine seats in the 250-member Municipal House. The electoral college for the mayor's election comprises the 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi, and 14 MLAs make up the electoral college for mayor.

The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly has nominated 13 AAP and one BJP member to the House. The total number of votes cast in the mayoral election is 274. The AAP wins the numbers game, with 150 votes to the BJP's 113.

