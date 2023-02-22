Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi mayor election to be held today after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates

    Delhi mayor election: The Mayor elections have been postponed three times since the December civic elections due to a prolonged dispute between the AAP and the BJP. The municipal house is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, during which the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members will be elected.
     

    Delhi mayor election to be held today February 22 after AAP's Supreme Court win; top updates - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 22, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

    After three failed attempts, Delhi will likely get a Mayor on Wednesday, February 22. While the number suggests that the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has the post locked up, the Bharatiya Janata Party has hinted that a last-minute surprise is possible.

    The elections are being held after AAP's decisive Supreme Court victory. The Mayor elections have been postponed three times since the December civic elections due to a prolonged dispute between the AAP and the BJP.

    The municipal House is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am, during which the mayor, deputy mayor, and six standing committee members will be elected. Following the Supreme Court's order, Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approved last week to convene the municipal House for the mayoral election.

    AAP candidate Shelly Oberoi moved to Supreme Court, questioning the BJP's claim that aldermen (ten members nominated by the Lieutenant Governor) are eligible to vote in the election. 

    The Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the nominated members could not vote in the election. "Nominated members are not eligible to vote. The constitutional provision is certain,"' the bench said. Following the Mayor's election, the Deputy Mayor and six members of the Standing Committee will be elected on the same day (today).

    The AAP is expected to win three seats on the Standing Committee and the BJP two. The fight is over in the sixth seat. If the aldermen were allowed to vote, the BJP's strength would have increased to 123 from 113. The AAP has 150 votes in the 274-member house, where the majority is 138.

    While it would not have changed the outcome of the Mayor's election, the BJP could have gained control of the Standing Committee, which is widely regarded as the most powerful civic body. The Congress has said it will abstain, prompting accusations of 'deal-making with the BJP' from AAP councillors.

    The AAP had won 134 seats in the December 4 elections, ending the BJP's 15-year reign in the civic body. The BJP finished second with 104 wards, while the Congress received nine seats in the 250-member Municipal House. The electoral college for the mayor's election comprises the 250 elected councillors, seven Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from Delhi, and 14 MLAs make up the electoral college for mayor.

    The Speaker of the Delhi Assembly has nominated 13 AAP and one BJP member to the House. The total number of votes cast in the mayoral election is 274. The AAP wins the numbers game, with 150 votes to the BJP's 113.

    Also read: Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal’s recommendation

    Also read: Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22

    Also read: Delhi mayor election: Nominated members of MCD cannot vote, rules SC

    Last Updated Feb 22, 2023, 8:45 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details AJR

    Sanjay Raut makes BIG claim, says Eknath Shinde's son hired contract killer to eliminate him; check details

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes 5 poll promises to win Northeast State; check details AJR

    Nagaland election 2023: Congress makes 5 poll promises to win Northeast State; check details

    Kedarnath Dham door opening date announced registration to begin on THIS date gcw

    Kedarnath Dham door opening date announced, registration to begin on THIS date

    Paid users, including workers, inadvertently edited articles about Adani: Wikipedia AJR

    Sockpuppets exaggerated about Gautam Adani, his family, 'conned' readers: Wikipedia

    operation dost Turkey earthquake NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood thank you note in Hindi more snt

    Turkey earthquake: NDRF rescuers return with stories of bonding over Bollywood, thank you note in Hindi & more

    Recent Stories

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    Olaf Scholz's visit to India: Decoding the German outreach

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, OFC vs JFC preview: Odisha FC aims to make club history as it aims for a point against Jamshedpur FC-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC aims to make club history as it aims for a point against Jamshedpur FC

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW RBA

    Genius and less-expensive beauty hacks that you can try NOW

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere RBA

    Squats to lunges to jogging- some exercises for all fitness enthusiasts to do anytime and anywhere

    Daily Horoscope for February 22 2023 Aries Virgo Cancer Leo Libra Capricorn gcw

    Daily Horoscope for February 22, 2023: Be careful Aries, Capricorn; good day for Gemini

    Recent Videos

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023 The ePlane Company Indian startup from IIT Madras aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Aero India 2023: Indian startup aims for world's most compact flying electric taxi

    Video Icon