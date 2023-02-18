Arvind Kejriwal recommends LG VK Saxena to hold MCD mayor election on February 22

In response to a petition filed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party's mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi, the Supreme Court ordered the issuance of a notice within 24 hours for convening the first meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to set a date for the election of the mayor, deputy mayor, and members of the standing committee.

After three failed attempts, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he had recommended lieutenant governor VK Saxena hold a mayoral election on February 22 on Saturday. The proposal was expected after a Supreme Court order on Friday paved the way to hold the mayoral election. Kejriwal tweeted, 'Recommended MCD Mayor elections on February 22.'

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that the mayor must be elected immediately as the lack of mayoral elections in the national capital needs to look better. The top court also said that nominated aldermen cannot vote in mayor elections and that once a mayor is elected, she will preside over elections for the deputy mayor and six standing committee members.

Kejriwal hailed the Supreme Court order over the Delhi mayor elections as a 'victory of democracy.'

"SC's order is the victory of democracy. I thank the Supreme Court; after two and a half months, Delhi will have a mayor. It has been proven in court that the LG and the BJP regularly issue illegal and unconstitutional orders in Delhi," Kejriwal tweeted.

Later today, the chief minister accused L-G of attempting to prevent the Delhi government from presenting its case before the Supreme Court, claiming interference in the administration of justice.

