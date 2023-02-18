Delhi Mayor Election on February 22 as L-G approves CM Kejriwal’s recommendation

The Delhi mayor elections have been postponed thrice in over two months amid a prolonged tussle between the ruling AAP and the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's proposal to conduct the Delhi mayoral elections on February 22 has been approved by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena. It will now be held at 11 am in MCD Sadan -- the head office of the civic body. The statement comes a day after the Supreme Court mandated that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) convene its first meeting within 24 hours to set the date of the poll for the mayor, deputy mayor, and standing committee members.

Earlier, the Supreme Court ruled that appointed members cannot cast ballots in the Delhi mayor race, giving the AAP government a significant victory. Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister of Delhi, praised the decision as a "win for democracy."

The polls have been delayed three times in more than two months due to a protracted dispute over the eligibility of nominated members between the Centre-appointed Lieutenant Governor and the governing AAP.

After the election of the Mayor, the Deputy Mayor, and 6 members of the Standing Committee will be elected on the same day.

In a recent case involving the voting rights of appointed members of Delhi's municipal body, Arvind Kejriwal accused Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena of engaging in illegal contempt of court by attempting to persuade his attorney to present both sides of the argument.

