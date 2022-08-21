Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi liquor policy case: CBI issues look out circular against Manish Sisodia and 12 others

    The CBI has issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against all accused named in the Delhi Excise Policy scam case, including Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 accused named in the CBI's FIR on liquor policy violations.
     

    Author
    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Aug 21, 2022, 9:28 AM IST

    Deputy chief minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and 12 other people were named in a lookout notice issued on Sunday by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in relation to allegations of corruption in the administration of the Delhi Excise Policy. Manish Sisodia was among the 13 individuals included in the FIR the CBI filed in the case.

    A look out circular prevents someone from leaving the nation and enables the relevant authorities to hold the persons if they are discovered to be in violation of the stipulated condition.

    Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said a news conference on Saturday that Satyendar Jain, the health minister, is already in jail and that he would be arrested in two to three days as part of a plot to halt progress in the national capital's education and health sectors. Additionally, he claimed that PM Narendra Modi, CM Arvind Kejriwal, and the AAP and BJP will face off in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

    Also Read | 'Sab bakwaas hai...' says Manish Sisodia, day after CBI raids over excise policy scam

    In addition to the raid at the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, the CBI searched 30 more places in seven states and union territories on Friday in relation to the Delhi Excise Policy. According to the federal investigation agency, Rs 1 crore was purportedly given to a firm owned by an AAP leader's close friend.

    Both Sisodia and CM Arvind Kejriwal "welcomed" the CBI raid as they maintained that the AAP government was working with honesty and the probe would fail to find anything against them.

    According to the CBI's FIR in the matter, Manish Sisodia and other accused public officials made judgments on the excise policy 2021–22 without getting the go-ahead from the appropriate party with "an purpose to offer undue favours to the licensees post tender."

    Also Read: Delhi LG orders transfer of bureaucrats; Congress calls for Sisodia's resignation after CBI raid

    On Saturday, the CBI called a few of the suspects in the case in for a thorough interrogation. Few of the people called by the central agency are thought to be Manish Sisodia's close associates, according to sources.

    Last Updated Aug 21, 2022, 9:28 AM IST
