Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI airport on COVID duty during winter vacation

Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Delhi authorities have confirmed that the educators of Delhi Government Schools will be deployed to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during the schools' winter vacation. The teachers will be stationed at the airport to ensure all passengers follow COVID Appropritae Behavior as number of cases of the viral infection resurges globally. At the airport in Delhi on Monday, four overseas passengers tested positive for COVID. Their samples were used to conduct a genomic analysis.

The District Magistrate (West), acting on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the directive that Delhi teachers be stationed at the international airport of the nation's capital.

According to the notification, at least 85 teachers from different Delhi government schools would be on duty from December 31 to January 15. Delhi's public schools will be closed for the winter break from January 1 to January 15.

In light of the recent spike in COVID cases in certain nations, Delhi officials on Monday started physically inspecting all of the local government hospitals to see how well-equipped they are to handle any emergency.

The novel Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is leading to an increase in cases in several nations, had not yet been found in Delhi, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had stated last week that his administration was prepared for any situation.

The Delhi government has in the meantime informed all of its hospitals and told them to step up their preparedness for any new reports of COVID cases. It has authorised a budget of Rs 104 crore for general pharmaceutical purchases at government hospitals and contingency planning for any COVID issue.

