Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI airport on COVID duty during winter vacation

    Delhi authorities on Monday began physically visiting all government hospitals to ascertain their preparedness to deal with any eventuality in view of the surge in Covid cases in some countries.
     

    Delhi govt school teachers to be deployed at IGI airport on COVID duty during winter vacation gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Delhi authorities have confirmed that the educators of Delhi Government Schools will be deployed to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport during the schools' winter vacation.  The teachers will be stationed at the airport to ensure all passengers follow COVID Appropritae Behavior as number of cases of the viral infection resurges globally. At the airport in Delhi on Monday, four overseas passengers tested positive for COVID. Their samples were used to conduct a genomic analysis.

    The District Magistrate (West), acting on behalf of the District Disaster Management Authority, issued the directive that Delhi teachers be stationed at the international airport of the nation's capital.

    According to the notification, at least 85 teachers from different Delhi government schools would be on duty from December 31 to January 15. Delhi's public schools will be closed for the winter break from January 1 to January 15.

    Also Read | Covid-19 in India: Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs today to assess preparedness

    In light of the recent spike in COVID cases in certain nations, Delhi officials on Monday started physically inspecting all of the local government hospitals to see how well-equipped they are to handle any emergency.

    The novel Omicron sub-variant BF.7 of the coronavirus, which is leading to an increase in cases in several nations, had not yet been found in Delhi, according to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had stated last week that his administration was prepared for any situation.

    Also read: CBI launches probe against 73 foreign medical graduates practising in India without qualifying test

    The Delhi government has in the meantime informed all of its hospitals and told them to step up their preparedness for any new reports of COVID cases. It has authorised a budget of Rs 104 crore for general pharmaceutical purchases at government hospitals and contingency planning for any COVID issue.

    Also read: Bengaluru: 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries test positive for COVID

    Last Updated Dec 27, 2022, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details AJR

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details

    Nirmala Sitharaman health update: Union Finance Minister likely to get discharge from AIIMS today AJR

    Nirmala Sitharaman health update: Union Finance Minister likely to get discharge from AIIMS today

    As North India reels under intense cold wave, dense fog envelops Delhi; check details AJR

    As North India reels under intense cold wave, dense fog envelops Delhi; check details

    Covid19 in India Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs from today to assess preparedness AJR

    Covid-19 in India: Officials to conduct mock drill across states, UTs today to assess preparedness

    CBI launches probe against 73 foreign medical graduates practising in India without qualifying test - adt

    CBI launches probe against 73 foreign medical graduates practising in India without qualifying test

    Recent Stories

    football Liverpool pulls off a heist to sign top target Cody Gakpo; Manchester United fans miffed-ayh

    Liverpool pulls off a heist to sign top target Cody Gakpo; Manchester United fans miffed

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details AJR

    Border row: Maharashtra CM Eknath Sinde to move resolution in assembly today; check details

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating report gcw

    Google likely to fire 6 percent of employees in 2023 with poor performance rating: Report

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims RBA

    Did Tunisha Sharma consumed 'abortion pills'? Here's what actress' friend claims

    football Indian Premier League 2022-23, KBFC vs OFC: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place

    Recent Videos

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon