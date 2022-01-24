  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi govt reduces number of dry days to 3 from 21 under new excise policy

    The licenced liquor shops and opium vends would be closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), according to an order issued by the Delhi government's Excise Department.

    Delhi govt reduces number of dry days to 3 from 21 under new excise policy gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to an official order released on Monday, the Delhi government's new excise policy has cut the number of dry days from 21 last year to three this year. The licenced liquor shops and opium vends would be closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), according to an order issued by the Delhi government's Excise Department.

    "In accordance with the provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," it said, listing Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti as days when alcohol sales will be prohibited.

    According to the decision, the prohibition on the sale of liquor on dry days does not apply to the supply of alcohol to hotel residents in the case of hotels with an L-15 licence.
    Previously, there were 21 dry days, including the birthdays of notable leaders and religious holidays. On a dry day, a licensee's business premises shall be kept closed.

    The ruling said that, in addition to the preceding three dry days, the government might proclaim any other day of the year as a 'Dry Day' on a case-by-case basis. The licensees will not be entitled to compensation if the number of 'dry days' varies. According to the statement, all licensees will post the 'dry day' directive in a prominent location on their permitted premises.

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 8:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    EC to celebrate National Voters Day on January 25 various contests organised gcw

    EC to celebrate National Voters' Day on January 25, various contests organised

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his old friend Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet gcw

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his 'old friend' Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet

    Air India disinvestment to take place on January 27 says top airline official gcw

    Air India's disinvestment to take place on January 27, says top airline official

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1 - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Sonia, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi among Congress' star campaigners for phase 1

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants LSG-ayh

    IPL 2022: KL Rahul-led franchise to be called Lucknow Super Giants

    EC to celebrate National Voters Day on January 25 various contests organised gcw

    EC to celebrate National Voters' Day on January 25, various contests organised

    UP Election 2022 Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal gcw

    UP Election 2022: Samajwadi Party releases first list of candidates, Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Karhal

    Zimbabwes Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban-ayh

    Zimbabwe's Brendan Taylor admits Indian bookies approached him; says ICC will impose multi-year ban

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his old friend Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet gcw

    Amarinder Singh says Pakistan PM requested him to induct his 'old friend' Navjot Sidhu into his cabinet

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon