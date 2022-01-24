Delhi govt reduces number of dry days to 3 from 21 under new excise policy

The licenced liquor shops and opium vends would be closed on Republic Day (January 26), Independence Day (August 15), and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), according to an order issued by the Delhi government's Excise Department.

"In accordance with the provisions of Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, it is hereby ordered that the following dates shall be observed as "Dry Day" in the National Capital Territory of Delhi by all licensees of the Excise department and opium vends located in Delhi for the year 2022," it said, listing Republic Day, Independence Day, and Gandhi Jayanti as days when alcohol sales will be prohibited.

According to the decision, the prohibition on the sale of liquor on dry days does not apply to the supply of alcohol to hotel residents in the case of hotels with an L-15 licence.

Previously, there were 21 dry days, including the birthdays of notable leaders and religious holidays. On a dry day, a licensee's business premises shall be kept closed.

The ruling said that, in addition to the preceding three dry days, the government might proclaim any other day of the year as a 'Dry Day' on a case-by-case basis. The licensees will not be entitled to compensation if the number of 'dry days' varies. According to the statement, all licensees will post the 'dry day' directive in a prominent location on their permitted premises.