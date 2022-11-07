Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi excise policy: Trouble mounts for Manish Sisodia as aide agrees to become govt approver

    According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Dinesh Arora has agreed to become a government witness in the liquor policy case. Last week, businessman Dinesh Arora was granted bail by a Delhi court and CBI had not opposed the move.
     

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 7, 2022, 7:45 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) informed a Delhi court on Monday that a businessman, Dinesh Arora, who is a defendant in the Delhi liquor policy case will testify for the government. Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, is also charged in the case.

    Dinesh Arora informed the Delhi court on Monday after taking the oath of honesty and truthfulness that he is willing to make a voluntary disclosure regarding his role in the alleged crimes. Arora stated, "I have already collaborated with the CBI during the case inquiry.

    Arora requested pardon in the matter during the hearing and said he had made the confessional statement in accordance with CrPC Section 164 (Recording of Confessions and Statements). He stated that he is willing to disclose all information pertaining to the case. On November 14, the Delhi court will now consider the motion for a pardon in the case.

    In order to follow the money trail in money laundering, the ED is now gathering documentary and digital evidence. After the Delhi LG suggested a CBI investigation into the alleged irregularities in the execution of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021–2022, the excise system came under scrutiny. Eleven excise officials were also suspended by the LG.

    A new regulation regarding the sale of alcohol in the nation's capital had been announced by the Delhi administration. The CBI was instructed to investigate after the Lieutenant Governor raised a red flag over possible corruption. The new policy was scrapped and the previous one reinstated by the Arvind Kejriwal administration.

    The interference of the Lieutenant Governor, which took place before the new strategy could begin to produce results, according to the Delhi Chief Minister, cost the AAP administration thousands of crores in valuable tax money.

    Last Updated Nov 7, 2022, 7:45 PM IST
