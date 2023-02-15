Delhi excise policy scam case: Central Bureau of Investigation interrogates Satyendra Jain in Tihar Jail

The CBI also questioned AAP's communication in charge Vijay Nair, who is also being held in Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy-money laundering case, according to the counsel. Previously, Nair was granted bail in the excise scam case.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) interrogated Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail in connection with the Delhi excise policy scam on Wednesday, February 15, his lawyer said. According to the counsel, the investigation agency applied to Special Judge MK Nagpal last Friday, which was granted.

According to advocate Mohd Irshad, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned the politician on Monday due to the court order. Presently, the Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain is in Tihar jail in connection with a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). However, he is not an accused in the excise fraud case.

According to the counsel, the CBI also questioned AAP's communication in-charge Vijay Nair, who is also being held in Tihar Jail in connection with the excise policy-money laundering case. Previously, Nair was granted bail in the excise scam case.

In its supplementary charge sheet, the Enforcement Directorate said that the investigation conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) has revealed that the Delhi Excise Policy, 2021-22, was created by top AAP leaders to continuously generate and channel illegal funds to themselves.

The money laundering case in which Jain is held in judicial custody started after the CBI filed an FIR. The FIR claimed that Jain, while serving as a minister in the Delhi government from February 14, 2015, to May 31, 2017, had acquired assets that were disproportionate to his known sources of income.