    Delhi excise policy case: ED summons BRS leader K Kavitha again for questioning on September 15

    First Published Sep 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a summons to K Kavitha, a prominent leader of the BRS (Bharatiya Rashtravadi Samanta) party and the daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. She is scheduled to appear at the ED's Delhi office on Friday (September 15) for questioning in connection with the excise policy case in the national capital.

    This isn't the first time Kavitha has faced the ED's scrutiny; she underwent multiple rounds of questioning at the ED headquarters in March and had to surrender her mobile phones during the investigations.

    The case revolves around allegations that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which granted licenses to liquor traders, facilitated cartelization and favored specific dealers who purportedly paid bribes. It's important to note that these allegations have been vehemently refuted by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi.

    Subsequently, the policy was revoked, and the Delhi lieutenant governor recommended a CBI probe, prompting the ED to register a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    During its inquiry, the ED recorded a statement from Butchibabu, an accountant allegedly linked to Kavitha, in which he claimed that "there was a political understanding between K Kavitha and the chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) and deputy chief minister (Manish Sisodia). In that process, K Kavitha also met Vijay Nair on March 19-20, 2021."

    Kavitha has firmly maintained her innocence, countering the accusations by accusing the BJP-led Centre of using the ED as a means to gain political advantage, alleging that the saffron party could not secure a "backdoor entry" into Telangana through conventional means.

    Last Updated Sep 14, 2023, 3:18 PM IST
