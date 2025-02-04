Delhi elections 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal to Congress' Sandeep Dikshit; 7 key candidates to watch out for

Delhi's assembly elections on February 5 are set for a fierce contest, with Arvind Kejriwal (AAP) aiming for a third term, while BJP and Congress push for key wins. Notable candidates include Kejriwal, Atishi, Manish Sisodia, Kailash Gahlot, and Sandeep Dixit. The results are on February 8.

Published: Feb 4, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

As Delhi prepares for the high-stakes assembly elections on February 5, all 70 seats are set for a fiercely contested battle. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Arvind Kejriwal, is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is determined to regain control. Meanwhile, the Congress is hoping to make a strong comeback after a decade-long drought in the national capital.

With the election campaign now concluded, the stage is set for voters to head to the polls on February 5, 2025. The final phase of campaigning wrapped up on February 3 at 6 PM, with key political figures from all major parties making their last-ditch efforts to win over Delhiites. The public now holds the power to decide the fate of these leaders and their parties in the upcoming election.

Several key candidates are vying for crucial constituencies, and they will be under scrutiny as the election results are set to be declared on February 8, 2025.

Here’s a list of the key candidates to watch out for:

1. Arvind Kejriwal – New Delhi (AAP)
2. Atishi – Kalkaji (AAP)
3. Manish Sisodia – Jangpura (AAP)
4. Awadh Ojha – Patparganj (AAP)
5. Satyendra Jain – Shakur Basti (AAP)
6. Kailash Gahlot – Bijwasan (BJP)
7. Sandeep Dixit – New Delhi (Congress)

The intense electioneering period saw heated debates and a flurry of promises and accusations between the main parties. The fate of these key candidates and their respective parties will soon be decided by the people of Delhi, as they cast their votes on February 5.

After months of rigorous campaigning, all eyes are now on the voters. Who will emerge victorious? Will AAP maintain its stronghold? Or will the BJP and Congress manage to break the dominance of the ruling party? The results, to be announced on February 8, will offer answers to these questions, and Delhi will know its new assembly in just a few days.

