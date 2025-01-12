Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday filed a formal complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading misleading content through a false video. The video in question falsely portrays broken, pothole-ridden roads of Faridabad, Haryana, as those of Delhi, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The complaint comes as political temperatures rise in the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. AAP has accused the BJP of using the video to malign the image of Delhi’s infrastructure and mislead voters ahead of the elections.

Earlier today, the BJP launched a strong offensive against the ruling AAP, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on key promises made during the 2020 elections. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a press conference, criticized the AAP government for its inability to fulfill a range of promises, including cleaning the Yamuna River and tackling air pollution in Delhi.

Puri accused Kejriwal of spreading "lies" and failing to make any meaningful efforts to deliver on promises such as a pollution-free Delhi and a cleaner Yamuna. He also remarked that while Kejriwal had claimed to live modestly in a Wagon R and eschew lavish government bungalows, the Delhi CM had instead constructed a luxurious residence, referred to as a ‘sheesh mahal’.

In addition to his Delhi charges, Puri also targeted the AAP’s performance in Punjab, claiming that the party had promised to rid the state of drug-related issues, but instead, drug cartels had flourished under AAP’s rule. Puri's criticism extended to the party’s focus on running "advertisements" across TV channels rather than addressing pressing issues on the ground.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The AAP has dominated Delhi’s political landscape in recent years, securing 67 seats in the 2015 elections and 62 in the 2020 elections, while the BJP secured just eight seats in the previous election.

