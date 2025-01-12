Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday filed a formal complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading misleading content through a false video.

Delhi Elections 2025: AAP files complaint against BJP for 'fake' video on pothole-ridden roads, MCC violation snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 4:23 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 12, 2025, 4:23 PM IST

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday filed a formal complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly spreading misleading content through a false video. The video in question falsely portrays broken, pothole-ridden roads of Faridabad, Haryana, as those of Delhi, in violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

The complaint comes as political temperatures rise in the lead-up to the February 5 Delhi Assembly polls. AAP has accused the BJP of using the video to malign the image of Delhi’s infrastructure and mislead voters ahead of the elections.

Earlier today, the BJP launched a strong offensive against the ruling AAP, accusing Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on key promises made during the 2020 elections. Senior BJP leader and former Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, during a press conference, criticized the AAP government for its inability to fulfill a range of promises, including cleaning the Yamuna River and tackling air pollution in Delhi.

Puri accused Kejriwal of spreading "lies" and failing to make any meaningful efforts to deliver on promises such as a pollution-free Delhi and a cleaner Yamuna. He also remarked that while Kejriwal had claimed to live modestly in a Wagon R and eschew lavish government bungalows, the Delhi CM had instead constructed a luxurious residence, referred to as a ‘sheesh mahal’.

In addition to his Delhi charges, Puri also targeted the AAP’s performance in Punjab, claiming that the party had promised to rid the state of drug-related issues, but instead, drug cartels had flourished under AAP’s rule. Puri's criticism extended to the party’s focus on running "advertisements" across TV channels rather than addressing pressing issues on the ground.

The Delhi Assembly elections are scheduled to take place on February 5, with results set to be announced on February 8. The AAP has dominated Delhi’s political landscape in recent years, securing 67 seats in the 2015 elections and 62 in the 2020 elections, while the BJP secured just eight seats in the previous election.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise snt

Scam ALERT! Bihar gang dupes men with fake pregnancy job offers, lures them with Rs 5 to 10 lakh promise

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration snt

Inside G20 Summit 2023 negotiations: Amitabh Kant reveals how India secured 'consensus' on Delhi declaration

Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years vkp

Nagpur psychologist arrested for sexually exploiting, blackmailing over 50 students for 15 years

Recent Stories

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift vkp

'INDIA alliance is intact': Akhilesh Yadav's big assurance amidst rumours of rift

Indias most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman ATG

India's most expensive Rolls Royce is owned by THIS businessman

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know NTI

Cotton VS Linen Sarees: 6 Key differences you need to know

L and T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin snt

L&T Chairman's 90-hours work week comment sparks 'stare at wife on Sunday' memes, Zomato adds humorous spin

DA hike alert: Central govt employees to get 3% increase Here's how much you'll earn next month! AJR

DA hike alert: Central govt employees to get 3% increase – Here's how much you'll earn next month!

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon