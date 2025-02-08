Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: 'BJP will form govt in Delhi after 27 years,' says brother of Parvesh Singh

Siddharth Sahib Singh, brother of BJP candidate Parvesh Sahib Singh from the New Delhi Assembly seat, expressed confidence in BJP's victory, attributing it to the hard work of the party's activists and the failure of Arvind Kejriwal's leadership.

Ahead of the results, Singh emphasised that people had already made their decision on February 5, on the day of voting, and said that BJP would form the government in New Delhi, marking a historic win after twenty-seven years.

Speaking with ANI, Singh said, "I am very confident (of victory) and this confidence comes because of all the activists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the failure of Arvind Kejriwal. The people have given their decision on the 5th and today, we will see that BJP government is going to be formed in Delhi after twenty-seven years."

He also dismissed allegations from the Aam Aadmi Party of poaching the candidates to BJP.

"These Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal only make allegations. In a few hours, they will also allege how the machines were tampered with when they get the result of their loss. We should not pay much attention to these things," Singh told ANI.

Notably, Arvind Kejriwal had alleged that BJP is trying to poach the candidates of AAP, offering them Rs 15 crore each. BJP has vehemently denied the allegations.

"Some agencies are showing that the 'gali-galoch party' (referring to BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs 15 crore to each of them," Kejriwal had said.

"If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates? Obviously, these fake surveys have been conducted with the sole purpose of creating this atmosphere to break down some candidates. But you abusive people, not one of our men will break down," he added.

According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI) at 9:40 am, Parvesh Sahib Singh is currently leading with 74 votes, while AAP's Arvind Kejriwal and Sandeep Dikshit of Congress are trailing.

The early trends show that BJP is leading on 24 seats while AAP is leading on six seats as of 9.30 am, according to the Election Commission of India.

The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while BJP is striving to return to power after more than two decades in the national capital.

