Delhi Election 2025 Results: Kejriwal concedes defeat, says AAP will work as constructive opposition (WATCH)

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat after he lost from the New Delhi assembly seat.

 

Delhi Election 2025 Results: Kejriwal concedes defeat, says AAP will work as constructive opposition (WATCH) shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
Updated: Feb 8, 2025, 2:36 PM IST

 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday conceded defeat after he lost from the New Delhi assembly seat. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them," Kejriwal said in a video message.

"We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them...," he added.

Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, who was seeking re-election for the fourth time, lost from the New Delhi assembly seat. Kejriwal lost his seat to former two-time BJP MP Parvesh Verma, whom the party had held back from contesting last year's Lok Sabha election.

 

Arvind Kejriwal has held the New Delhi seat since 2013, when he beat Congress stalwart and then Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit to herald what would be the AAP's decade-long rule of Delhi.

Also read: In BIG setback, Arvind Kejriwal loses New Delhi seat, his stronghold for over 10 years

The BJP is set to stage a thumping comeback in Delhi after more than 26 years on Saturday, sweeping away the Aam Aadmi Party from the national capital in another big win that extends its saffron footprint in the country.

As votes were counted for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections held earlier this week, trends and results on the Election Commission website showed the BJP ahead in 48 seats and the AAP in 22.

AAP veteran and former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat from Jangpura while party supremo Arvind Kejriwal stared at loss from New Delhi.

Also read: 'Sheesh Mahal to Kejriwal bashing': Twitter flooded with memes as AAP gets thrashing in Delhi polls; BEST ones

Delhi Election 2025 Results: ‘Delhi ke dil me Modi,' Amit Shah hails capital verdict | Check full post

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

Delhi Election Results 2025: Kejriwal failed to perform, didn't keep promises, says Robert Vadra

Milkipur By-Election 2025 Results: Dinesh Sharma claims results reflect SP's arrogance breakdown as BJP leads

Delhi Election 2025 Results LIVE: BJP worker's tears of joy as party set for return to power goes viral |WATCH

Delhi Election 2025 Results: ‘Delhi ke dil me Modi,' Amit Shah hails capital verdict | Check full post

Delhi Election 2025 Results: PM Modi hails BJP's historic win, guarantees all-round development; read post

Anna Hazare Blasts Kejriwal, Says 'Liquor Scam Tarnished His Image'

Delhi Elections Result: BJP Supporters Celebrate as Early Trends Show BJP Leading

Alaska Plane VANISHES! Flight Tracker Shows Last Moments

Super Bowl 2025: Animals 'Pick' Between Kansas City Chiefs or Philadelphia Eagles

Asianet Rewind | When Kejriwal, the Anti-Corruption Crusader, Won 2013 Delhi Elections

