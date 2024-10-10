Delhi CM residence row: Atishi works amid packed cartons at her Kalkaji home; Check out viral photos

Images shared by AAP show Delhi CM Atishi working from her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed boxes, following the party's claim that she was forced to vacate the Flagstaff Road residence. AAP leader Sanjay Singh criticized the BJP for this action, alleging an attempt to seize the CM's residence.

Amid Delhi CM residence row with the PWD, the AAP on Thursday shared images showing Delhi Chief Minister Atishi signing files at her Kalkaji residence surrounded by packed cartons of her belongings. The image was shown the day after the party said Atishi was forced to "forcibly vacate" the home located at 6 Flagstaff Road in the capital.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh blasted the BJP for removing Atishi's dedication to serving the people of Delhi by posting the pictures on X. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was also accused by Sanjay of "throwing away" a female chief minister's possessions from her "residence" during the current Navratri celebration.

In addition, the Rajya Sabha MP said that the BJP was attempting to "forcibly capture" the "chief minister's residence". "This is a serious insult to the people of Delhi and an elected female chief minister. Singh claimed that a party that has been out of power in Delhi for 27 years is attempting to take over the chief minister's residence by force. Additionally, he said that Atishi's possessions were taken out of the house at Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's request.

The AB-17 house on Mathura Road was given to Atishi, who resides in her Assembly seat of Kalkaji in south Delhi, following her appointment as a minister in the Arvind Kejriwal administration last year.

The AAP, the BJP, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) and the LG's office are engaged in a bitter blame game over the occupation of the Flagstaff Road bungalow. The AAP has claimed that the bungalow was the chief minister's residence, which was properly vacated by Kejriwal and its keys were later handed over to his successor Atishi by PWD officials.



