Delhi CM Atishi gets emotional responding to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's 'changed her father' remark (WATCH)

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi broke down during a press conference after BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri made derogatory comments about her surname, prompting widespread criticism and condemnation from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Jan 6, 2025, 4:21 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 6, 2025, 4:21 PM IST

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi was overcome with emotion during a press conference on Monday, reacting to BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's comments about her surname. Bidhuri, the BJP's Kalkaji candidate, sparked controversy on Sunday with his remarks, prompting Atishi to respond, "How can our politics sink so low?" 

"I want to tell Ramesh Bidhuri that my father has been a teacher throughout his life. He has taught thousands of children from poor and lower-middle-class families. Today, he is 80 years old and in fragile health-he cannot even walk without help. He has resorted to abusing an elderly man," she said.

Atishi emphasized that Bidhuri should focus on his own accomplishments as a former MP for 10 years, rather than resorting to personal attacks. "He should ask for votes based on his work, not by abusing my father," she added.

Bidhuri's comments were made during the BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini, where he claimed Atishi had changed her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh". 

"This Marlena (surname used earlier by Atishi) became Singh and changed her name. Kejriwal swore over his children not to go with the corrupt Congress; Marlena changed fathers. Earlier she was Marlena; now she has become Singh. This is their character," Bidhuri said.

Atishi had indeed dropped her surname, but Bidhuri's remarks were seen as a personal attack.

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal condemned Bidhuri's remarks, accusing the BJP of crossing all limits of "shamelessness".

Bidhuri has a history of making offensive statements, and his latest comments have sparked widespread criticism. 

