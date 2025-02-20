Delhi Cabinet portfolios: CM Rekha Gupta keeps Finance, Parvesh Sahib Singh gets PWD, Kapil Mishra Law

Delhi Cabinet portfolios have been allotted with M Rekha Gupta keeping Finance. Parvesh Sahib Singh has been allotted PWD while Kapil Mishra has got Law ministry.

Updated: Feb 20, 2025, 9:05 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has been assigned key portfolios, including Finance, Revenue, and Women and Child Development, as the newly formed BJP government allocated responsibilities to its ministers. The portfolio distribution reflects the party's priorities in governance.

The key Cabinet portfolios are:  

  • Rekha Gupta, Chief Minister – In addition to Finance, she will oversee Planning, General Administration (GAD), WCD, Services, Revenue, Land & Building, Information & Public Relations (I&PR), Vigilance, and any other unallocated departments.
  • Pravesh Sahib Singh, Minister – Assigned Public Works Department (PWD), Legislative Affairs, Irrigation and Flood Control (I&FC), Water, and Gurudwara Elections.
  • Ashish Sood, Minister – Entrusted with Home, Power, Urban Development (UD), Education, Higher Education, Training & Technical Education.
  • Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Minister – Will handle Food & Supplies, Forest & Environment, and Industries.
  • Ravinder Singh (Indraj), Minister – Given charge of Social Welfare, SC & ST Welfare, Cooperative, and Elections.
  • Kapil Mishra, Minister – Appointed as Minister of Law & Justice, Labour Department, Employment Department, Development, Art & Culture, Language Department, and Tourism.
  • Pankaj Kumar Singh, Minister – Overseeing Health and Family Welfare, Transport, and Information Technology.

The new cabinet is expected to focus on key issues such as financial management, infrastructure development, education, health, and law enforcement. The allocation of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department to Pravesh Sahib Singh indicates a push for Yamuna river cleaning efforts. Meanwhile, Ashish Sood’s control over Home and Power departments signals his crucial role in managing law and order as well as the city’s electricity supply.

With Kapil Mishra heading the Law and Justice portfolio, legal reforms and employment policies are likely to be in focus. Manjinder Singh Sirsa’s appointment to the Food and Supplies and Forest & Environment departments highlights the government’s attention on sustainability and resource distribution.

The cabinet will now work towards fulfilling BJP’s electoral promises, including the Rs 2,500 per month scheme for women and infrastructure development across the city.

As Delhi’s new government takes charge, all eyes are on the first decisions of Rekha Gupta’s cabinet and how they will impact the capital’s governance in the coming months.

