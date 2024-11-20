Delhi battles smog: 50% government staff to work from home, announces Gopal Rai

Due to severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government has mandated 50% of its staff to work from home. This measure, part of GRAP Stage IV, aims to mitigate hazardous pollutants as the AQI surpasses 450 in several areas.

Delhi battles smog: 50% government staff to work from home, announces Gopal Rai gcw
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 20, 2024, 9:26 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 20, 2024, 9:26 AM IST

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that 50 per cent of its staff will work from home today as the national capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution.  The "severe" threshold for air pollution has been exceeded in Delhi-NCR, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is continuously higher than 450 in numerous places. The most severe level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Stage IV, has been initiated in response to this high AQI in order to address hazardous pollutants.

"In an effort to cut down on pollution, the Delhi government has chosen to allow employees to work from home in government offices. Half of the workforce will be remote workers. A meeting with officials will be conducted in the Secretariat today at 1 pm to discuss its implementation," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls: PM Modi urges voters for full participation with enthusiasm in elections vkp

Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls: PM Modi urges voters for full participation with enthusiasm in elections

Palakkad byelection: Voting begins with long queues at several polling booths november 20 2024 anr

Palakkad Byelection: Voting begins with long queues at several polling booths

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Know voter turnout, Congress, BJP, Shiv Sena and more AJR

Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024: Voting underway across 288 constituencies

Maharashtra polls: Bitcoin 'bomb' strikes Supriya Sule, Nana Patole; explosive audio fuels outrage (LISTEN) snt

Bitcoin 'bomb' rocks Maha polls: Supriya Sule, Nana Patole under fire; explosive audio fuels outrage (LISTEN)

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH) snt

Woman dances in towel in front of India Gate amid Delhi's pollution crisis, internet dubs act shameful (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's lavish Rs 100 Crore Hyderabad home RBA

(PHOTOS) Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's lavish Rs 100 Crore Hyderabad home

Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted ATG

Kolkata Weather: South Bengal to see massive DROP in temperature? Here's what met office predicted

Who is Saira Banu? AR Rahman, wife separate after 29 years of marriage ATG

Who is Saira Banu? AR Rahman, wife separate after 29 years of marriage

Gold Price Today November 20 2024 24K 22K Gold Rate India Maharashtra UP Bihar ATG

Gold price today November 20: Check rates of 22k, 24k in India

Gold Price Today November 20 2024 24K 22K Gold Rate India Maharashtra UP Bihar ATG

Gold price today November 20: Check rates of 22k, 24k in India

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon