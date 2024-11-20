Delhi battles smog: 50% government staff to work from home, announces Gopal Rai

Due to severe air pollution in Delhi-NCR, the Delhi government has mandated 50% of its staff to work from home. This measure, part of GRAP Stage IV, aims to mitigate hazardous pollutants as the AQI surpasses 450 in several areas.

The Delhi government announced on Wednesday that 50 per cent of its staff will work from home today as the national capital continues to grapple with severe air pollution. The "severe" threshold for air pollution has been exceeded in Delhi-NCR, where the Air Quality Index (AQI) is continuously higher than 450 in numerous places. The most severe level of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), Stage IV, has been initiated in response to this high AQI in order to address hazardous pollutants.

"In an effort to cut down on pollution, the Delhi government has chosen to allow employees to work from home in government offices. Half of the workforce will be remote workers. A meeting with officials will be conducted in the Secretariat today at 1 pm to discuss its implementation," Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said.

