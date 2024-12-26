Delhi Airport issues low visibility advisory: Here's what passengers need to know

This development comes amid dense fog in the region, which has been disrupting transportation across multiple sectors. On December 25, Delhi Airport cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could face delays or cancellations.

Delhi Airport issues low visibility advisory: Here's what passengers need to know AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 26, 2024, 8:30 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 26, 2024, 8:30 AM IST

The Delhi Airport on Thursday (December 26) issued an advisory, notifying the passengers that low visibility procedures were in progress. However, it clarified that there had been no impact on flight operations so far. In its statement, the airport urged passengers to stay updated about their flights by contacting the respective airlines.

IndiGo Airlines also released an advisory, warning passengers about potential disruptions due to low visibility. Taking to social media, the airline stated, "#6ETravelAdvisory: With low visibility expected in #Delhi in the morning, flight schedules might be impacted. We recommend keeping a tab on the flight status (http://bit.ly/31paVKQ) before heading to the airport. Safe Travels!"

Kolkata weather LATEST update: When will winter return to city, how will be weather during New Year? Check

This development comes amid dense fog in the region, which has been disrupting transportation across multiple sectors. On December 25, Delhi Airport cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could face delays or cancellations.

CAT III, or Category III, is a precision approach system designed to enable safe landings in poor visibility conditions. Flights equipped with CAT III technology are generally unaffected under such circumstances.

Indore: Zomato delivery man forced to remove Santa Claus attire, asked 'why no Ram's costume on Diwali?'

While flights remained largely operational, train services heading to the national capital continued to experience significant delays. According to reports, at least 18 trains were running late, with some delayed by over 200 minutes. The dense fog and cold wave conditions have further compounded the challenges for commuters.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru vkp

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days anr

MT Vasudevan Nair's demise: Asianet News' 'Beloved MT' tribute in Kozhikode lasted for 7 days

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair anr

Kerala declares two-day state mourning over passing away of writer-director M T Vasudevan Nair

Kerala: Lengandary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91 anr

Kerala: Legendary Malayalam writer M T Vasudevan Nair passes away at 91

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby dmn

Kerala: Caretaker sets resort in Kannur ablaze, later found dead in well nearby

Recent Stories

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru vkp

BBMP prepares to open 6th medical college in Bengaluru

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan starrer earns THIS on opening day NTI

Baby John Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan starrer earns THIS on opening day

Sultan to Tiger 3: Salman Khan's top 8 highest-grossing films NTI

Sultan to Tiger 3: Salman Khan's top 8 highest-grossing films

Kolkata weather LATEST update: When will winter return to city, how will be weather during New Year? Check ATG

Kolkata weather LATEST update: When will winter return to city, how will be weather during New Year? Check

Scientists warn of 1-in-6 chance of massive volcanic eruption this century, says humanity is 'NOT' prepared snt

Scientists warn of 1-in-6 chance of massive volcanic eruption this century, says humanity is 'NOT' prepared

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon