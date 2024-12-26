Delhi Airport issues low visibility advisory: Here's what passengers need to know

This development comes amid dense fog in the region, which has been disrupting transportation across multiple sectors. On December 25, Delhi Airport cautioned that flights not compliant with CAT III standards could face delays or cancellations.

The Delhi Airport on Thursday (December 26) issued an advisory, notifying the passengers that low visibility procedures were in progress. However, it clarified that there had been no impact on flight operations so far. In its statement, the airport urged passengers to stay updated about their flights by contacting the respective airlines.

IndiGo Airlines also released an advisory, warning passengers about potential disruptions due to low visibility. Taking to social media, the airline stated, "#6ETravelAdvisory: With low visibility expected in #Delhi in the morning, flight schedules might be impacted. We recommend keeping a tab on the flight status (http://bit.ly/31paVKQ) before heading to the airport. Safe Travels!"

CAT III, or Category III, is a precision approach system designed to enable safe landings in poor visibility conditions. Flights equipped with CAT III technology are generally unaffected under such circumstances.

While flights remained largely operational, train services heading to the national capital continued to experience significant delays. According to reports, at least 18 trains were running late, with some delayed by over 200 minutes. The dense fog and cold wave conditions have further compounded the challenges for commuters.

